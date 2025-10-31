Chargers have to consider blockbuster trade to become Super Bowl contenders
Entering Week 9, the Los Angeles Chargers are one game out of first place in the AFC West. They're not only within striking distance of the division lead, but head coach Jim Harbaugh has seen them play well enough to be legit contenders this season.
That doesn't mean they can't get better, which is why they should be on the phone with the NFL trade deadline approaching.
RELATED: Chargers tabbed as NFL trade deadline fit for underrated Panthers breakout candidate
One move that they absolutely need to be considering is to add defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is suddenly a name being floated in trade rumors.
Jordan Schultz is reporting that Thibodeaux might not be in the long-term plans for the New York Giants, who are 2-6 and could be sellers at the deadline.
Kayvon Thibodeaux would give Chargers' defense exactly what it needs
Selected at No. 5 overall out of Oregon in 2022, Thibideaux had his best campaign in 2023 when he recorded 11.5 sacks for the Giants.
This season, he has 2.5 sacks in eight games, which is fewer than expected. Even so, he's been a solid rusher off the edge, but has been one of the top run defenders at the position as well. His ability to impact the game against the run, and pass, is exactly what this defense needs as they look for a Super Bowl push in the second half of the season.
That's why the Chargers must explore this and see if the Giants really are willing to make a move.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Tennessee's NFL trade deadline sale and top Chargers vs. Titans Week 9 storylines
Chargers' third-round rookie not getting headlines, but making huge impact midway through NFL season
Will this explosive Chargers player continue his fantasy football rise?
Chargers trade deadline shopping list includes 'home run threat' for Justin Herbert
Chargers could eat cap hit, trade for Vikings veteran to help Justin Herbert