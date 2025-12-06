Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton sounds like he has big plans for MNF vs. Eagles

Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton appeared to take the next step in his injury comeback at practice to end the week.

There, reporters caught Hampton working practice in a blue jersey. He had spent the earlier practices during the week in a yellow non-contact jersey, raising questions about whether he was ready to return for Week 14.

The Chargers play the Philadelphia Eagles on this week’s edition of Monday Night Football, so they will likely hit on a standard walkthrough over the weekend before releasing the final injury report to the public.

But Hampton getting the last bit of real run that could feature contact, free of the dreaded non-contact jersey, feels like a sign he’s finally on the way back to the 53-man roster and meaningful work.

It sure sounded like he's back, too, while hyping up the backfield with Kimani Vidal:

Chargers RB Omarion Hampton on pairing with Kimani Vidal: "Me and him gonna definitely be special." pic.twitter.com/1dKvkJYxqw — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) December 5, 2025

While perhaps later than fans expected, Hampton should get back at a critical time for the Chargers. The Eagles just lost a key part of their defense for Monday night’s game.

And at the same time, the Chargers’ backfield keeps getting healthier by the week. Hassan Haskins is also working his way back from injury. He’s more of a special teams presence, but capable if the Chargers need to reach deeper down the depth chart in an effort to keep everyone fresh.

While the position has battled a litany of injuries this season, Kimani Vidal has held it down, rushing 121 times for 543 yards and three scores on a 4.3 per-carry average.

As such, it’s easy to envision Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers coaching staff bringing Hampton along slowly in his first game back, giving Vidal plenty of chances to keep his hot hand going, too.

