Chargers vs. Bills Weather Update, Referees, Announcers Jersey Combos for Week 3

The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into Week 3 with a major road test awaiting for them in Buffalo. This is where the so-called "gauntlet" starts, so this game can could carry major significance.

As they prepare to take on the Bills at Highmark Stadium, every detail surrounding Sunday’s matchup will be under the microscope. This could potentially be the game of the week, as there are very exciting complications that could change the whole outlook.

For the Chargers, this represents another opportunity to make a statement early in the season. With the matchup set, here’s everything Chargers fans need to know before kickoff, including the referees, announcers and uniform combination for this AFC showdown.

Chargers vs Bills Referees

The Referee calling the game will be Clete Blackman. The officiating crew joining him will be Scott Walker, Andy Warner, Kent Payne, Karina Tovar, James Coleman, Jonah Monroe, Chad Adams, and Adam Choate.

In 2024 Blackman and his crew led the whole league in penalties given, remaining in the top percentile last year as well. Mostly coming from offensive penalties like offsides. Meaning, this matchup could possibly see a high volume of penalties given.

Blackman has over 17 years of experience and his very respected among the NFL. He has been apart of high profile games, such as Super Bowl 50.

Chargers vs Bills Announcers

Fox Network will be taking the call for the game on Sunday. Kevin Burkhardt will be leading the charge as the play-by-play broadcaster, with Tom Brady as the analyst.

The duo give the Chargers-Bills matchup a polished broadcast team, with Burkhardt bringing a smooth and engaging style. While Brady provides the kind of quarterback insight that comes from years of playing the game at the highest level.

The sideline reporters joining them will be Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

Chargers vs Bills Uniform Combinations

The Bolts will be going with their white-on-white combination, featuring white jerseys, white pants and white socks with the classic Chargers helmet. It gives them a clean, bright road look that puts their signature helmet and lightning details at the center.

The Bills meanwhile, is going in a much less traditional direction. The Bills will debut their Nickel City alternates. Pairing gray jerseys and gray pants with their blue helmets.

The combination gives Buffalo a darker, more modern appearance than its usual blue-heavy uniforms, creating a pretty unique contrast with the Chargers’ look.

“Can they [win]? Yes. Will they? No… I would say the Bills are the #1 worst possible opponent for this team this week based on how they’re playing… The Chargers offense is clearly not up to speed yet.”@DannyParkins says the Chargers look broken: pic.twitter.com/aeDWodkacI — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 23, 2026

Chargers vs Bills Weather

The weather forecast calls for a game time temperature of 66 degrees. Winds from the northeast will be about 8 mph, but stadium design tends to mitigate the impact.