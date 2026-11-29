The Los Angeles Chargers enter their matchup against the New England Patriots facing a challenge beyond the usual preparation.

Injuries have affected the lineup, and the biggest change comes at quarterback.

With the team turning to DJ Uiagalelei its third-string quarterback, the Chargers will need players across the roster to contribute if they want to leave with a win.

The most important question is how quickly DJ and the offense can settle into a rhythm. The coaching staff can help by giving him a manageable plan. As well as mixing the run and pass, avoiding situations that put him under unnecessary pressure. If the Chargers fall behind early then the game could become harder for the second-year quarterback.

Starting efficiently and keeping the score close should therefore be priorities.

Do the Chargers have any chance at winning?

DJ Uiagalelei | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A quarterback change can affect nearly every part of an offense.

The timing between the quarterback and his receivers, communication before the snap, and decisions under pressure all become especially important. Uiagalelei may not have the same experience or familiarity as the Chargers’ usual starter, so a strong start will definitely matter. He does not need to do everything himself. Making simple decisions, protecting the football, and taking the opportunities the defense gives him would help keep the offense on schedule.

The players around him can make that job easier. The offensive line needs to provide a steady pocket and avoid penalties that put the team behind the chains. Receivers must work back to the ball and make catches when opportunities come. A productive running game could also take pressure off the young quarterback by giving the Chargers another way to move the ball.

The injuries create questions on defense, too. Missing familiar players like Derwin James can affect communication and consistency. The Chargers will need available defenders to stay disciplined, tackle well, and limit big plays. Creating pressure and forcing a turnover could change the momentum, but the defense cannot rely on one dramatic moment. It will be important to make the Patriots work for every drive and avoid giving them easy points. Even with the obstacles, this matchup is not automatically out of reach. The Chargers can make the game competitive by playing carefully and staying together.

A difficult situation can also create opportunities for players who have been waiting for a larger role. Those players will need to be ready when their numbers are called.

Chargers ruled out QB Justin Herbert, who is in concussion protocol. Chargers QB DJ Uiagalelei now is expected to make his first NFL start vs. the Patriots.



Uiagalelei was a highly recruited college quarterback who played at three major programs. pic.twitter.com/UbPHjXDYBb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2026