Chargers Have Little to Lose...What's Worst That Can Happen With Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade?

Well folks, there comes a point where a team has to decide whether protecting its future is more important than taking a chance on changing its present. For the Los Angeles Chargers, that question could become very real if Marvin Harrison Jr. is genuinely available.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Alex Kay believes acquiring the former fourth overall pick would be a move worth considering.

Harrison entered the league with enormous expectations. Coming out of Ohio State, he was viewed as one of the safest and most talented wide receiver prospects in years. His time in Arizona has been underwhelming compared to what many expected when he was drafted. That alone could make some teams hesitant to give up meaningful assets for him. However, it also creates the possibility of getting a talented player before his value completely recovers.

For the Chargers, that could be exactly what makes the situation worth exploring.

The Potential Reward Could Outweigh the Risk

Marvin Harrison Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A disappointing start does not automatically mean a player is destined to remain disappointing obviously. Young receivers can take time to adjust to the NFL, especially when they are placed into a different situation, different scenery, and different schemes.

Harrison would also be walking into a completely different environment if he were moved to an offense built around Justin Herbert.

Instead of defenses being able to focus heavily on the existing weapons, adding someone with Harrison’s size, athletic ability and reputation could force opposing defenses to make difficult decisions.

That does not mean a trade would automatically work. There is a very real possibility that Harrison simply does not become the superstar many expected. Which happens all the time in sports. Giving up significant draft capital for a player who fails to develop would hurt, particularly for a team that still needs to build depth across its roster.

But that is where the situation becomes interesting. The Bolts desperately need a deep threat receiver, as well as a guy who makes plays when nobody else can.

If the asking price is reasonable, the potential reward becomes much harder to ignore.

This is not a case of trading away multiple premium picks for an established superstar. It would be betting on a young player who has already shown enough talent to become one of the league’s best receivers if everything comes together.

There is no guarantee that a change of scenery fixes everything. But there is also no guarantee that sitting back and refusing to take a chance leads to anything better. At some point, teams have to recognize when an opportunity is worth the risk. If Harrison becomes available for a reasonable price, this could be one of those opportunities.

Teams are asking about Marvin Harrison Jr.’s trade availability, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/nudUEWM9V7 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 5, 2026