Predicting Chargers' Starters vs Seahawks for NFL Week 4: Weapons Running Low

The Los Angeles Chargers head north to take on the Seattle Seahawks in a pivotal Week 4 matchup. LA enters the game winless and struggling to find themselves on offense.

There are multiple key matchups that will determine the outcome of this game but injuries will play an outsized role. The Chargers will be stretched thin with their offensive weapons with top tight ends Charlie Kolar and David Njoku still out. Additionally, top wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been hobbled by a foot injury and it questionable to play on top of wide receiver Brenen Thompson already ruled out.

The Chargers leaned on all three running backs in week three and speedster Keaton Mitchell, although good to play, was dealing with an ankle injury during the week. Let's take a look at predicting the starting lineup.

Chargers Offense

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (34) scores a touchdown in front of Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) in the first half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback: Justin Herbert

Running back: Omarion Hampton

Fullback: Alec Ingold

Tight end: Oronde Gadsden II

Wide receiver: Tre' Harris

Wide receiver: Quentin Johnston

Left tackle: Rashawn Slater

Left guard: Trevor Penning

Center: Jake Slaughter (R)

Right guard: Cole Strange

Right tackle: Joe Alt

The Chargers interior offensive line has not been good and week three highlighted their struggles. There are no changes to be made until either Branson Taylor or Kayode Awosika is healthy. Trevor Penning is the third string guard.

Ladd McConkey is tough but if he plays, he will likely not be a major contributor. Tre' Harris has been the second most reliable pass catcher behind McConkey for the Chargers and will likely get the start in McConkey's place.

Depending on the offensive formation the Chargers start the game with newcomer Hayden Rucci could technically get the start with Charlie Kolar not ready to go just yet from forearm surgery. Rucci is the more in-line blocking tight end compared to Oronde Gadsden. Gadsden will likely be involved in the passing attack to target favorable matchups against the Seahawks defense.

Chargers Defense

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) in the second half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge rusher: Khalil Mack

Edge rusher: Tuli Tuipulotu

Defensive tackle: Teair Tart

Defensive tackle: Jamaree Caldwell

Linebacker: Daiyan Henley

Linebacker: Del'Shawn Phillips

Nickelback: Derwin James Jr

Safety: Tony Jefferson

Safety: RJ Mickens

Cornerback: Tarheeb Still

Cornerback: Cam Hart

The Chargers defense is dealing with a handful of injuries, including star defensive back Derwin James Jr. and cornerback Donte Jackson, who is in concussion protocol. Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson was ruled out again but fellow defensive tackle is apparently good to go after suffereing an eye injury in week three and being limited to start the week.

Saftey Elijah Molden finally made his return to practice but logged only limited practices all week and is questionable in this game. The Chargers defensive backfield will have their hands full trying to contain Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.