Predicting Chargers' Starters vs Seahawks for NFL Week 4: Weapons Running Low
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The Los Angeles Chargers head north to take on the Seattle Seahawks in a pivotal Week 4 matchup. LA enters the game winless and struggling to find themselves on offense.
There are multiple key matchups that will determine the outcome of this game but injuries will play an outsized role. The Chargers will be stretched thin with their offensive weapons with top tight ends Charlie Kolar and David Njoku still out. Additionally, top wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been hobbled by a foot injury and it questionable to play on top of wide receiver Brenen Thompson already ruled out.
The Chargers leaned on all three running backs in week three and speedster Keaton Mitchell, although good to play, was dealing with an ankle injury during the week. Let's take a look at predicting the starting lineup.
Chargers Offense
Quarterback: Justin Herbert
Running back: Omarion Hampton
Fullback: Alec Ingold
Tight end: Oronde Gadsden II
Wide receiver: Tre' Harris
Wide receiver: Quentin Johnston
Left tackle: Rashawn Slater
Left guard: Trevor Penning
Center: Jake Slaughter (R)
Right guard: Cole Strange
Right tackle: Joe Alt
The Chargers interior offensive line has not been good and week three highlighted their struggles. There are no changes to be made until either Branson Taylor or Kayode Awosika is healthy. Trevor Penning is the third string guard.
Ladd McConkey is tough but if he plays, he will likely not be a major contributor. Tre' Harris has been the second most reliable pass catcher behind McConkey for the Chargers and will likely get the start in McConkey's place.
Depending on the offensive formation the Chargers start the game with newcomer Hayden Rucci could technically get the start with Charlie Kolar not ready to go just yet from forearm surgery. Rucci is the more in-line blocking tight end compared to Oronde Gadsden. Gadsden will likely be involved in the passing attack to target favorable matchups against the Seahawks defense.
Chargers Defense
Edge rusher: Khalil Mack
Edge rusher: Tuli Tuipulotu
Defensive tackle: Teair Tart
Defensive tackle: Jamaree Caldwell
Linebacker: Daiyan Henley
Linebacker: Del'Shawn Phillips
Nickelback: Derwin James Jr
Safety: Tony Jefferson
Safety: RJ Mickens
Cornerback: Tarheeb Still
Cornerback: Cam Hart
The Chargers defense is dealing with a handful of injuries, including star defensive back Derwin James Jr. and cornerback Donte Jackson, who is in concussion protocol. Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson was ruled out again but fellow defensive tackle is apparently good to go after suffereing an eye injury in week three and being limited to start the week.
Saftey Elijah Molden finally made his return to practice but logged only limited practices all week and is questionable in this game. The Chargers defensive backfield will have their hands full trying to contain Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
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Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.