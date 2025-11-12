Chargers get rough final record, playoff prediction for season-ending stretch
The Los Angeles Chargers are 7-3 through 10 weeks and looking to finish the remainder of the regular season on a high note. The Bolts still have a bye week coming up after this Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a perfect time for them to reset for the home stretch.
It seems to be a two team race for the AFC West division crown, as the Bolts are one game behind the 8-2 Denver Broncos. The Kansas City Chiefs haven't been their dominant selves, as they sit at 5-4, but can never be ruled out to make a late-season push.
As the regular season passed the midway point, Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com predicted every team's remaining schedule. His Chargers projection isn't as exciting as one would hope.
RELATED: Chargers player throws shade at former head coach
Chargers projected to be 7th seed in AFC
The Chargers actually were better than the preseason projected record through Week 10 by one game, as NFL.com's analysts predicted them to be 6-4 at this point. Bhanpuri correctly predicted that they'd beat the Broncos in Week 3 then lose to the New York Giants the following week.
He was wrong, however, about their Week 1 win in Brazil against the Chiefs: "The Chargers' Week 1 win over the Chiefs, and their other two divisional dubs in September, look increasingly important now as the AFC West race heats up."
RELATED: Omarion Hampton injury updates: Latest news, rumors on Chargers RB for Week 11
So what's the prediction for the final seven games? Bhanpuri has them going 4-3 and finishing as the seventh seed in the AFC. "Even with all of the injuries along the offensive line, Jim Harbaugh's group grits out four more wins over the final eight weeks to secure a spot in the dance."
Here's a look at the Chargers' final seven games:
- @ Jacksonville
- BYE
- vs Las Vegas
- vs Philadelphia
- @ Kansas City
- @ Dallas
- vs Houston
- @ Denver
So, has the Chargers matching their win total from last year but coming in two seeds lower. The Chargers have an uphill battle with injuries mounting on offense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers hit the 'could be dangerous' Week 11 power rankings spot despite latest win
Chargers still disrespected in NFL power rankings despite Steelers blowout and 7-3 record
Justin Herbert injury update from Jim Harbaugh leads to another legendary quote
Chargers' Keenan Allen gets mega-viral salute from LeBron James
Justin Herbert gets surprise national MVP backing after dominant win over Steelers