Chargers still disrespected in NFL power rankings despite Steelers blowout and 7-3 record
There are only three teams in the league with more wins than the Los Angeles Chargers. But there are eight teams ahead of them in this week's NFL Power Rankings.
Somehow, the disrespect and doubt keeps turning into wins for the Bolts.
Granted, the Chargers' convincing dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football did vault them from No. 15 to No. 9 in Sports Illustrated latest rankings. Hard to complain about a six-spot vault into the Top 10. Or is it?
While the analysis of most teams features the spotlight of a star player or a poignant statistic for why a team is rising or falling, SI's take on the Chargers seems more silly than serious. Writes SI about the Bolts move up:
"Jim Harbaugh on Justin Herbert, who appeared to be limping after Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh: “I do have an update on his physical status. He’s still a beast.”
Not that it's not a great quote. We wrote about it, obviously. But here's where Chargers fans are justified in getting a little testy. They walloped a team that entered Sunday night as a division leader with a winning record. After the win they moved up six spots.
The Denver Broncos, on the other hand, struggled mightily to beat the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders. At home. By a field goal. And for that ho-hum performance they rose three spots, from No. 9 to No. 6.
Also, there is this little thing called head-to-head, and the Chargers beat the Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Week 3.
Only the Broncos, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts - all 8-2 - have a better record than the 7-3 Chargers. This week they can get to eight wins when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not that Bolts fans ever root for the Kansas City Chiefs, but a win by K.C. in Denver on Sunday could vault them into first place in the AFC West and, who knows, maybe even further up the Power Rankings.
