Chargers hit the 'could be dangerous' Week 11 power rankings spot despite latest win
The Los Angeles Chargers left no doubts on the field against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chargers faced the Steelers lauded defensive front with a patchwork offensive line that had most pundits and commentators questioning whether Justin Herbert would have enough time to throw any passes.
The game was not a shootout, but Herbert and the offense mustered enough yards and points to wear down the Steelers defense and dominate the time of possession battle 37:35 to 22:25.
The time of possession battle was more a story of the Chargers defense smothering and harassing the Steelers offense and holding quarterback Aaron Rodgers in check.
Power Rankings
The Sunday night performance had the Chargers jump three spots in two big rankings around the NFL.
ESPN's newest rankings released Tuesday morning has Los Angeles jumping from the No. 13 spot in Week 9 to the 10th spot overall following Week 10. The summary includes recognition of the Charger's defense and Khalil Mack.
NFL writer Eric Edholm, released his latest power rankings on Tuesday morning as well. Edholm also has the Chargers jumping up three spots, from 14th to 11th, following the powerful showing on Sunday night against the Steelers.
The Chargers face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars this coming week. Los Angeles has a bye week in Week 12 then return to host the Philadelphia Eagles followed by the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Big Cat of Barstool Sports lists the Chargers as "If everything breaks right, could be dangerous" category. Given the injuries Los Angeles has faced, they will need to continue to prove themselves week to week.
The next four weeks will be paramount for Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers as they make a postseason push.
