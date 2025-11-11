Charger Report

Omarion Hampton injury updates: Latest news, rumors on Chargers RB for Week 11

Chris Roling

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have been without first-round running back Omarion Hampton for five games after his ankle injury suffered during Week 5. 

Hampton was only just starting to break out as the lead back for Justin Herbert’s offense in the wake of the Chargers losing veteran running back Najee Harris for the season. 

Entering Week 11, Hampton has been on injured reserve for longer than expected after missing more than the minimum of four weeks. 

Here’s the latest updates and buzz on Hampton’s return timeline. 

Omarion Hampton injury updates

  • But Hampton did work off to the side in practice before the Week 10 win over Pittsburgh, an obvious big step in the right direction. 

Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal fantasy football outlook

Keeping or adding Hampton isn’t the worst idea in the world right now. He quietly boomed to 25-plus points in standard PPR leagues two weeks in a row, starting in Week 3. There’s no reason to think he doesn’t get back to similar production on fresh legs upon his return. 

That said, Vidal just put up 18ish points as the lead back in the blowout win over the Steelers. Frankly, though, it’d be shocking if he’s available in any fantasy football leagues at this point. 

Chargers RB depth chart with Omarion Hampton injured

  • Kimani Vidal
  • Amar Johnson
  • Jaret Patterson
  • Trayveon Williams 

Note that those last three names are on the practice squad and can be called up for games. Hassan Haskins, Vidal’s backup, is on injured reserve. Hampton is eligible to be activated to the 53-man roster right now, but that doesn’t mean he’ll actually play.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Published
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

