Chargers stumble into loss on waiver wire, work out 5 free agents

The Los Angeles Chargers took some risks via roster moves before the Monday night win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, they’re paying the price on the waiver wire.

To make room for the return of running back Omarion Hampton and others, the Chargers let Naquan Jones go before kickoff, exposing the defensive lineman to waivers.

Turns out that was a mistake.

Chargers lose player on waiver wire, host free agents on workouts

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Houston Texans claimed Jones on waivers.

Jones never seemed to get the snaps Chargers fans wanted to see and now defensive line depth is a question mark as a result. It also sets up the Chargers to potentially play against him when they host the Texans in Week 17.

As for Chargers roster moves, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, the Chargers cut defensive lineman Kyle Peko from the practice squad and worked out five different tight ends:

Jaheim Bell

J.J. Galbreath

Zack Kuntz

Marshall Lang

Tanner McLachlan

The Chargers need to get after free agents like this at tight end because of the unknown status for Tucker Fisk over the next few weeks. Also, the team has used up all of its returns from injured reserve until the playoffs.

Really interesting list of TE's the Chargers worked out. Not a great sign for Tucker Fisk's health.



Bell, Lang and Galbreath are more of H-backs, Kuntz a big Slot, and McLachlan is more well rounded. https://t.co/BChp4R7qaN — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 9, 2025

Right now, the Chargers only have rookie Ordonde Gadsden, Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin on the active roster at tight end.

Along the defensive line, the Chargers have Jamaree Caldwell, Teair Tart and Otito Ogbonnia as interior guys on the 53.

Given the happenings here, expect the Chargers to come up in news around defensive linemen and tight ends in the coming days and weeks, as they remain two of the more problematic areas as the playoffs approach.

