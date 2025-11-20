Chargers' embattled coach thrown firmly on hot seat for remainder of year
The Los Angeles Chargers feel like a team on the cusp of a possible collapse.
And a collapse could mean coaches on the hot seat.
This is only Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh era for the Chargers. But the shift in vibes from Super Bowl contenders to a possible playoff miss has been staggering over the course of the last month or so.
Harbaugh’s Chargers started 3-0 with a clean sweep of the AFC West, yet fumbled that away with some inexplicable blowout losses, including the 35-6 beatdown at the hands of Jacksonville before this week’s bye.
So…about that hot seat.
Chargers’ Greg Roman on hot seat?
Harbaugh doesn’t figure to be on the hot seat if the Chargers flop and miss the playoffs. Impatience while he’s rebuilding a roster amid an injury bug isn’t wise.
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman, though? ESPN’s Kris Rhim wonders:
“Analysts have placed Herbert in the upper echelon of quarterbacks since he entered the league in 2020, but he hasn't elevated the Chargers to postseason success. Instead, his two playoff appearances have been some of the most embarrassing losses in team history. The Chargers signed Herbert to a five-year, $262.5 million deal in July 2023, and the organization believes he will lead the team to a title. So if the Chargers go another year without winning a playoff game, Los Angeles will likely place blame on and consider moving on from Roman, who has drawn ire for uncreative playcalling.”
Roman has had some really bright spots this year. He’s also been dealt a horrendous hand with the Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater injuries. Mekhi Becton being a bust of a free-agent signing hasn’t helped.
But the problem is obvious. There are games Roman calls for the offense that seem to understand what sort of attack they can get away with while missing Alt and Slater.
And then there are games like the one in Jacksonville, where Roman seems to call an approach as if Alt and Slater are actually on the field. The result is a disaster the unit can't pass its way back out of in any way.
So yes, if Herbert gets hurt, the Chargers miss the playoffs or some combination of the two, one has to wonder if Roman will be feeling the heat.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
NFL playoff picture exposes Chargers' many blown chances as they limp to bye week
Chargers legend calls out Bradley Bozeman for ridiculous flop
Chargers still ahead of Chiefs in new NFL power rankings despite ugly loss to Jaguars
Chargers’ free agent bust exposed again in NFL grades
Former Chargers 1st-round pick makes primetime play to help Cowboys beat Raiders