Chargers legend calls out Bradley Bozeman for ridiculous flop
Well it's no secret that the Los Angeles Chargers have one of the worst offensive lines in football. Their top two tackles in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt were lost for the season due to injuries. They've had a slew of players rotate in on a weekly basis, including Mekhi Becton, who's dealt with injuries all year.
One mainstay has been center Bradley Bozeman. That's not exactly a great thing, as Bozeman has been a rather underwhelming player to put it nicely. Through 11 games, he's surrendered 24 pressures and two sacks. Fans campaigned for backup Andre James to start over Bozeman, which hasn't happened.
During the Chargers' embarrassing 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Bozeman went viral for all of the wrong reasons.
Chargers legend Shawne Merriman had no problem giving his thoughts on Bozeman's actions.
RELATED: Takeaways: Chargers sleepwalk and get demoralized through AFC matchup against Jaguars
Shawne Merriman blasts Bradley Bozeman for flop
RELATED: Chargers vs Jaguars Notes: Justin Herbert hits add up, Trevor Lawrence disappointing
As seen in the video, Jaguars edge rusher Joshua Hines-Allen pushed Bozeman. It wasn't hard at all, but Bozeman proceeded to flop about five seconds after in one of the worst attempts anyone has ever seen to try and draw a flag.
Merriman is right. Especially that Bozeman is one of the team's captains, an act like this shouldn't happen from one of their supposed leaders. The Chargers' offensive line has been getting thrown around basically every week, but this is no way to go about it.
It'll be interesting to see if this was addressed in-house or if the Chargers will let it slide for now.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' defensive leader gets explicit about ugly Jaguars blowout loss
Chargers trade deadline acquisition benched in Week 11 loss
Chargers' underrated free agent makes interception vs. Jaguars in breakout stretch
Chargers breakout star injured on a meaningless play
RELATED: Takeaways: Chargers sleepwalk and get demoralized through AFC matchup against Jaguars