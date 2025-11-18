Chargers’ free agent bust exposed again in NFL grades
The Los Angeles Chargers spent a big chunk of resources in free agency last offseason attempting to fix some problem areas.
Tops among those was bringing on offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, a former first-round pick who had just finally dodged the bust label and enjoyed a breakout season in Philadelphia.
The plan seemed solid: Stick Becton at guard, the position he just broke out at, while enjoying the presence of Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater on the edges at offensive tackle.
So much for that.
Becton has been consistently hobbled when available and just turned in one of his worst performances during the team’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL grades expose Mekhi Becton
Becton has made it into nine games this year, coming off the field in some of those in spots due to issues, too. He’s played 69 percent of the snaps.
During the team’s loss to the Jaguars, Becton was the 17th-graded player on the Chargers’ offense out of 21 at Pro Football Focus. He had a 52.5 overall score. He had a good number in pass blocking, but a shockingly bad 43.7 grade as a run-blocker.
Overall, Becton has a 40.6 grade on the season, ranking him 76th out of 79 guards graded this year at PFF.
Mekhi Becton’s contract, future with Chargers
The Chargers signed Becton to a two-year deal worth $20 million in free agency last offseason.
According to Spotrac, though, the Chargers built an out into the deal after one season, letting them cut ties next offseason with minimal dead cap.
At the time, that was a smart move for the Chargers, given Becton’s shaky attendance and performance history. Now, it looks even better, as one has to think the Chargers will use that out while making the offensive line a massive priority in free agency and the draft next offseason.
