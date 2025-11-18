NFL playoff picture exposes Chargers' many blown chances as they limp to bye week
The Los Angeles Chargers have blown several chances to pull away in both the AFC and the AFC West ahead of the NFL playoffs this year.
Normally, sitting on a 7-4 record would seem like a pretty good standing for a team hoping to contend, especially when teams like the Kansas City Chiefs have struggled to 5-5 marks this year.
If only.
Despite a super-fast start to the season, the Chargers are hardly on the fringe of the playoffs now and in more danger than some might realize.
RELATED: Chargers' new starter already benched: Who gets the blame for brutal start?
NFL AFC playoff standings, Week 12
- Denver Broncos: 9-2
- New England Patriots: 9-2
- Indianapolis Colts: 8-2
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 6-4
- Buffalo Bills: 7-3
- Los Angeles Chargers: 7-4
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 6-4
- Houston Texans: 5-5
- Kansas City Chiefs: 5-5
- Baltimore Ravens: 5-5
RELATED: Positive notes for Chargers going into bye week, after brutal loss to AFC rival
Chargers’ NFL playoff outlook
Context matters. The Chargers started the season 3-0, ripping off a clean sweep of the AFC West to command a nice spot near the top of the entire conference. They’ve gone 4-4 since, taking massive blowout losses to Washington, Indianapolis and now Jacksonville.
Those Jaguars now own a head-to-head tiebreaker over them and sit just behind in the playoff race. The Chargers play four more AFC opponents over their final six games, including all three AFC West rivals. Given the erratic play shown since the end of September, missing the playoffs is a very real possibility.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh's Chargers 'poorly coached' and other reactions after shocking loss
Chargers starter has worn out welcome with newest viral lowlight flop
Jim Harbaugh refuses to sugarcoat Chargers' bitter loss to Jaguars
Chargers keep missing free agents, chances to fix biggest problems
Skip Bayless takes shot at Justin Herbert following Week 11 loss