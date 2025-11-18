Charger Report

NFL playoff picture exposes Chargers' many blown chances as they limp to bye week

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers have blown several chances to pull away in both the AFC and the AFC West ahead of the NFL playoffs this year. 

Normally, sitting on a 7-4 record would seem like a pretty good standing for a team hoping to contend, especially when teams like the Kansas City Chiefs have struggled to 5-5 marks this year. 

If only. 

Despite a super-fast start to the season, the Chargers are hardly on the fringe of the playoffs now and in more danger than some might realize. 

NFL AFC playoff standings, Week 12

  • Denver Broncos: 9-2
  • New England Patriots: 9-2
  • Indianapolis Colts: 8-2
  • Pittsburgh Steelers: 6-4
  • Buffalo Bills: 7-3
  • Los Angeles Chargers: 7-4
  • Jacksonville Jaguars: 6-4
  • Houston Texans: 5-5
  • Kansas City Chiefs: 5-5
  • Baltimore Ravens: 5-5

Chargers’ NFL playoff outlook 

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert
Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Context matters. The Chargers started the season 3-0, ripping off a clean sweep of the AFC West to command a nice spot near the top of the entire conference. They’ve gone 4-4 since, taking massive blowout losses to Washington, Indianapolis and now Jacksonville.

Those Jaguars now own a head-to-head tiebreaker over them and sit just behind in the playoff race. The Chargers play four more AFC opponents over their final six games, including all three AFC West rivals. Given the erratic play shown since the end of September, missing the playoffs is a very real possibility. 

Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

