Chargers still ahead of Chiefs in new NFL power rankings despite ugly loss to Jaguars
Let's be honest, after last week's no-show loss in Florida, the Los Angeles Chargers should have dropped to the bottom of the new NFL Power Rankings.
In a game in which Bolts' head coach Jim Harbaugh admits his team was "out-physicaled," the Chargers made only eight first downs and failed to score a touchdown for the first time this season. Sometimes final scores can be misleading, but 35-6 frames the Chargers' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars painfully accurately.
MORE: Chargers' defensive leader gets explicit about ugly Jaguars blowout loss
Other than the 1972 Miami Dolphins and 2007 New England Patriots, NFL teams have regular-season hiccups. Hopefully, this was it for the Chargers.
For their ugly performance, they appropriately dropped from No. 9 to No. 15. In the AFC West. Still ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs (16), but well behind the division-leading Denver Broncos (4).
Writes The Athletic:
MORE: Jim Harbaugh refuses to sugarcoat Chargers' bitter loss to Jaguars
"The Chargers clearly thought next week’s bye came this weekend. It’s the only real explanation for being outgained by 210 yards by the Jaguars. Los Angeles averaged 3 yards per play, and Justin Herbert was 10-of-18 for 81 yards and an interception as the Chargers saw their three-game winning streak snapped. “We were out-physicaled,” said Jim Harbaugh, who must have hated to say it."
The Chargers will take a much-needed break during this week's Bye before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders Nov. 30 at SoFi Stadium.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh's Chargers 'poorly coached' and other reactions after shocking loss
Chargers starter has worn out welcome with newest viral lowlight flop
Jim Harbaugh refuses to sugarcoat Chargers' bitter loss to Jaguars
Chargers keep missing free agents, chances to fix biggest problems
Skip Bayless takes shot at Justin Herbert following Week 11 loss