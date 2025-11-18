Charger Report

Chargers still ahead of Chiefs in new NFL power rankings despite ugly loss to Jaguars

Despite the no-show in Jacksonville in Week 11, the Chargers didn't far too fall in new NFL Power Rankings.

Richie Whitt

Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Let's be honest, after last week's no-show loss in Florida, the Los Angeles Chargers should have dropped to the bottom of the new NFL Power Rankings.

In a game in which Bolts' head coach Jim Harbaugh admits his team was "out-physicaled," the Chargers made only eight first downs and failed to score a touchdown for the first time this season. Sometimes final scores can be misleading, but 35-6 frames the Chargers' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars painfully accurately.

MORE: Chargers' defensive leader gets explicit about ugly Jaguars blowout loss

Other than the 1972 Miami Dolphins and 2007 New England Patriots, NFL teams have regular-season hiccups. Hopefully, this was it for the Chargers.

For their ugly performance, they appropriately dropped from No. 9 to No. 15. In the AFC West. Still ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs (16), but well behind the division-leading Denver Broncos (4).

Writes The Athletic:

MORE: Jim Harbaugh refuses to sugarcoat Chargers' bitter loss to Jaguars

"The Chargers clearly thought next week’s bye came this weekend. It’s the only real explanation for being outgained by 210 yards by the Jaguars. Los Angeles averaged 3 yards per play, and Justin Herbert was 10-of-18 for 81 yards and an interception as the Chargers saw their three-game winning streak snapped. “We were out-physicaled,” said Jim Harbaugh, who must have hated to say it."

The Chargers will take a much-needed break during this week's Bye before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders Nov. 30 at SoFi Stadium.

Khalil Mack
Khalil Mack / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

