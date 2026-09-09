Why the Chargers Cut Ties with Former Fourth-Round Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers have moved on from a player they once viewed as a potential piece of their defensive future, bringing an unexpectedly quick end. Kyle Kennard was let go by the Chargers via injury settlement, which was reported by NFL writer for KPRC Houston Aaron Wilson

Kennard was selected by the Chargers with the 125th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Coming out of South Carolina, there was plenty to like about his potential.

He had the size and athletic ability to develop into a legitimate pass-rushing threat. To add to that, his college production gave a reason to believe he could eventually contribute to the defense. For example, in the 2024 season he led sacks in the SEC, which speaks for itself.

A Crowded Position Group Made Things Even More Difficult

Kyle Kennard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into 2026, Kennard entered training camp needing to show that he could earn a meaningful role. Every roster spot became increasingly valuable, as the team prepared for the regular season. The team has built an exceptional amount of depth, making it harder for developing players to make the roster and that is what happened to Kennard.

Kennard also dealt with an injury during the preseason, which made his situation even more difficult. Missing valuable practice and preseason time can be especially costly for a young player fighting for a roster spot. While injuries are often outside a player’s control, the timing left Kennard with less of an opportunity to make his case.

The Chargers ultimately decided that Kennard had not done enough to secure one of their roster spots. The decision was not fully expected, which made it a bit shocking.

This is quite notable because Kennard was only entering his second season and had been a fourth-round selection just one year earlier. Many believed he would develop into an elite rusher, if given time to hone his skills more effectively.

For Kennard, the combination of limited production as a rookie, competition at his position and an untimely injury made his path back onto the Chargers’ roster increasingly difficult.

His departure does not necessarily mean his NFL opportunity is over. Kennard is still young, possesses the physical traits that made him an intriguing prospect coming out of college and now has the chance to find a situation where he can compete for a larger role.