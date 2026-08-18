Another Chargers Franchise Legend Heads to Indianapolis: Keenan Allen Signs With Colts

The Los Angeles Chargers are three years into the Jim Harbaugh era. When Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz first arrived in Los Angeles in 2024, they were saddled with difficult roster and cap decisions that were part of an all-in push from the previous regime.

One of the most shocking moments that offseason occurred when it was announced the Chargers had traded franchise legend Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears. Allen had been with the Chargers since he was drafted in the third round of the 2013 draft and was one of the most productive receivers in franchise history.

After a year in Chicago, circumstances led to the Chargers re-signing Allen in the 2025 offseason. Allen started the season as if he had never left with the chemistry he and Justin Herbert maintained. Off to a hot start, Allen started to climb his way up the Chargers franchise leaderboards.

Allen's target share started to drop off after week seven, ironically after a game against the Indianapolis Colts. The emergence of rookie Tre' Harris cut into his targets, specifically as Harris earned more snaps overall a run blocker as the Chargers offensive line was decimated by injuries.

By the end of the season, Allen still had incredible value for the Chargers, but he was playing on an expiring one-year deal. The changes made to the Chargers offensive coaching staff all but closed the door on a possible return. Los Angeles' hiring of Mike McDaniel was immediately seen as a poor fit for Allen's skill set.

Despite the perceived poor fit, general manager Joe Hortiz did not slam the door shut on an eventual Allen return. However, Hortiz emphasized that the Chargers wanted to give the young players a chance to play to find out what they had in the wide receiver room.

The Chargers wide receiver room heading into the offseason stayed intact with the exception of Allen. Ladd McConkey, Quintin Johnston, Derius Davis, Tre' Harris and Keandre Lambert-Smith were all back and still on their rookie contracts. Los Angeles added another rookie to mix by drafting speed demon Brenen Thompson in the 2026 draft.

With OTAs and three weeks of camp under their belts, it became clear the Chargers' wide receiver room was too crowded for any possibility of bringing back Allen. But, another franchise whose coaching staff is tied to the Chargers suddenly has a need for wide receivers and the fit was too obvious.

Shane Steichen, the Colts' head coach was on the Chargers coaching staff from 2014-2020, all on the offensive side of the ball with Keenan Allen. For this same reason, Philip Rivers signed with the Colts in 2020 and miraculously came out of retirement last season to try to provide a veteran operator at the line of scrimmage following multiple injuries.

Steichen's presence and offense has always made perfect sense to be a landing spot for Allen if he wanted to play another year outside of Los Angeles and away from his family. With injuries to the wide receiver room hitting the Colts, it was made official late Monday night that Allen and the Colts had agreed on a 1-year deal.

Breaking: Veteran WR Keenan Allen has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8.32 million with the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/yK47XWi4g3 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 18, 2026

Keenan Allen will not be climbing any more Chargers franchise leaderboards but he will continue his incredible career. Daniel Jones and the Colts have added one of the best route runners in NFL history.