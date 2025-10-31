Keenan Allen is chasing Chargers records and NFL immortality
The Los Angeles Chargers veteran wide receiver is closing in on history on multiple fronts.
Allen, currently has 952 receptions as a member of the Chargers. He is currently three receptions behind former teammate and Chargers legend Antonio Gates for the franchise's all-time receptions lead.
The Chargers, as a franchise, has two wide receivers in the hall of fame: Lance Alworth and Charlie Joiner. For context, Keenan Allen not only is 366 receptions ahead of Joiner as members of the Chargers, he is also 1,425 yards ahead of Alworth. The game has evolved since Alworth played. Keenan Allen is undoubtedly in the best Chargers wide receiver of all time conversation.
Keenan Allen is still contributing at a high level for the Chargers.
RELATED: Chargers could steal former top 10 pick at NFL trade deadline
As the season continues, Allen has other milestones to conquer.
The NFL's top 10 all-time receptions list
Keenan Allen currently has 48 receptions through the first eight games of the season and 1,022 for his career. If he were to maintain this pace, he would finish the last nine games with an additional 54 receptions.
Indianapolis Colts hall of fame finalist Reggie Wayne currently sits at the number ten spot on the all-time receptions list with 1,070 for his career.
RELATED: Chargers trade rumor from ESPN could lead to deadline deals with Saints and Jets
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has a chance to not only set a franchise record this season, but he has a chance to break into the top10 all-time receptions list by the end of the season if his production continues.
All eyes will be on Allen this Sunday as the Chargers take on the Tennessee Titans to see if he passes hall of fame tight end Antonio Gates.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Tennessee's NFL trade deadline sale and top Chargers vs. Titans Week 9 storylines
Chargers' third-round rookie not getting headlines, but making huge impact midway through NFL season
Will this explosive Chargers player continue his fantasy football rise?
Chargers trade deadline shopping list includes 'home run threat' for Justin Herbert
Chargers could eat cap hit, trade for Vikings veteran to help Justin Herbert