Grading Every Chargers Position Group After Week 1 Disaster vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Chargers are licking their wounds after a rough showing to open the 2026 season against the Arizona Cardinals. Not a lot went right for Los Angeles Sunday afternoon, there were a handful of individual performances that stood out.

Every position group for the Chargers had its faults on Sunday. Before diving into grades for each position group, let's identify a few individual positive performances.

The positives

Rodney Shelley

One of the biggest concerns entering the day was who would step up as a gunner on special teams with cornerback Deane Leonard missing the game due to injury. Undrafted free agent cornerback Rodney Shelley, who caught my eye as a potential special teams ace after watching his Georgia Tech film, showed out well in the NFL debut and forced several fair catches on punt coverage.

Last season the Chargers' punt coverage fell apart without Leonard on the field. It's only one game but the Chargers may have found another gunner.

Ladd McConkey

Wide receiver one is back. Ladd McConkey appeared to be the only receiver who was on time and provided a consistent target for Justin Herbert. McConkey left the game due to injury after taking a massive hit on a third-down target late in the third quarter and he did not return. The Chargers need to find an answer if McConkey is going to miss any time.

Genesis Smith

Rookie safety Genesis Smith played significant snaps against the Cardinals. While still not perfect, Smith's tackling was a refreshing improvement. Smith carried significant concerns regarding his tackling from college but he took down running back Jeremiyah Love and tight end Trey McBride one on one without issue on Sunday.

Position group grades

Quarterback: C

Justin Herbert had some great moments finding Ladd McConkey in traffic but he played like he was still learning a new offense. The lack of confidence showed when plays went off script and he was surprised on multiple occasions. His decision to uncork a bomb to Derius Davis that resulted in an interception seemed like a forced and frustrated attempt to spark the offense.

Running backs: C

Omarion Hampton had some broken tackles and good first downs and Keaton Mitchell flashed some burst, the backs were largely contained by the Cardinals defense.

Wide receivers: D

Ladd McConkey is pulling this grade up. The Chargers receivers did not inspire much confidence if McConkey will miss time.

Tight ends: B

David Njoku and Oronde Gadsden were the only consistent options other than Ladd McConkey in the passing game and combined for seven catches on seven targets for 90 yards. All three incuding Charlie Kolar had solid performances in the blocking game.

Tackles: B+

Rashawn Slater is back and he appeared to be healthy without significant limitations. Joe Alt performed well and was a wall as a pass blocker.

Interior O-Line: D

The Chargers for some reason rotated left guards but the irony is Kayode Awosika and Trey Pipkins were the best guards on the field against the Cardinals. Right guard Cole Strange had a day to forget. Rookie center Jake Slaughter had a handful of penalties but for his NFL debut, it could have gone much worse.

Edge rushers: C

The Chargers edge rushers could not get home or generate any pass rush with how fast Jacoby Brissett was getting rid of the ball. Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack set strong edges and did well in the run game. Rookie Akheem Mesidor was not a factor.

Defensive tackles: C

The big guys in the middle of the defensive line did their jobs but couldn't help much against the pass.

Linebackers: D

Daiyan Henley and Del'Shawn Phillips got the majority of snaps and Henley lead the way in tackles. Against the run, they played well, against the pass, the middle of the field was assaulted all day. It may be a coaching point more than player performance but the linebackers gave up the middle of the field too easily.

Defensive backs: B-

The safeties largely carry this group but the troubles that faced the Chargers on Sunday was a scheme and coaching point question. The Chargers' coverage gave up way too many easy first downs, was this the cornerbacks' fault? Or coverage calls? Or the pass rush not applying any pressure.

Specialists: A

JK had a solid punting outing. His blocked punt was a result of poor blocking in front of him. Cameron Dicker made his kicks and debuted a few different kickoff techniques that helped limit kick returns.

The Chargers need to find answers and find them quickly. With how the team looked on Sunday, the Chargers need to hit full throttle this week in practice. They absolutely can not lose to the Raiders this week with a difficult schedule looming.