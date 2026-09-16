Instant Analysis After Chargers Injuries Lead to Unexpected Signing of Super Bowl Winner

Now that the Los Angeles Chargers find themselves 0-1 to start the 2026 NFL season, the team has begun to look at other avenues to improve their roster and look to turn their season around. This, along with the injuries mounting in the Bolts' wide receiver room, makes the idea of working out a veteran receiver make too much sense.

Los Angeles Chargers Work Out, Sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling

On Sept. 15, 2026, the Tuesday after their loss, the Chargers decided to announce they are working out Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a long-time NFL wide receiver with plenty of postseason experience. Valdes-Scantling, also known as "MVS," was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He also spent the 2026 preseason with the Dallas Cowboys, where he was released on August 30.

Sources: The #Chargers are working out veteran WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling.



MVS, a two-time Super Bowl champion, was with Dallas for training camp and has 219 catches, 3,686 yards and 21 TDs in his career. pic.twitter.com/QmOsCoG1CB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 15, 2026

He now finds himself waiting for another opportunity, showing that he is willing to partake in any role that a team is willing to give him. There is no direct connection between MVS and the Chargers coaching staff, but seeing a guy who has carved out a long career for himself and has shown deep speed + Super Bowl experience is more than enough of a reason to give him a workout, even if he is turning 32 in a couple of weeks.

MVS last year spent time with the 49ers and Steelers, where he recorded 14 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. For his career, he has totaled 219 receptions for 3686 yards (16.8 per catch) and 21 touchdowns.

Injuries to Bolts Receiver Room = Need For Veteran?

As mentioned, the Chargers are making this transaction after seeing multiple injuries to their wide receiver room in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. The team saw Ladd McConkey take a major hit to the ribs, which was diagnosed as a day-to-day injury, while also seeing Derius Davis and KeAndre Lambert-Smith mentioned as individuals who suffered injuries.

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey is day to day with a rib injury, per Jim Harbaugh.



WR Derius Davis and S Elijah Molden are “day to day”



WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith will miss “some time” pic.twitter.com/YSmhNB5RRo — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) September 14, 2026

Lambert-Smith was placed on injured reserve and was replaced by Gary Jennings Jr., who was a UFL star receiver who impressed in his limited time with the Los Angeles Chargers. Even with one receiver replaced, the team still needs somebody to be an option if Davis and McConkey cannot go for Weeks 2 and beyond.

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