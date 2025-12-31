Key Chargers need Week 18 rest, including x-factor no one saw coming

The Los Angeles Chargers are headed to the postseason and will be going on the road for wildcard weekend. They have one more matchup in a Week 18 contest against the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced at his first media availability for Week 18 that quarterback Justin Herbert will rest and not suit up for this game. Herbert won't be alone. Harbaugh stated that other players, with what he describes as bumps and bruises that need to heal, will not play against the Broncos either.

Chargers who need the rest

Safety, Elijah Molden

Elijah Molden has had some bad injury luck this season from a broken hand to two bouts with a hamstring injury, most recently missing the Week 16 game against the Cowboys. The defense is best when Molden is healthy and an extra week of rest could help prepare him for the playoffs

Defensive tackle, Teair Tart

Teair Tart has been a crucial part of the Chargers defense this season. He has played exceptionally well while battling through a shin injury and groin injury in the past two weeks alone. Tart has been a difference maker against the run and the Chargers will need him at full strength against any opponent they face in the playoffs.

Teair Tart run defense on/off splits for Chargers:



ON

229 carries

4.1 YPC

-.15 EPA/car. (-34.1 total)

38% SR allowed

.9 YBC/car.

10.5% expl. rush%

24% stuff%



OFF

156 car.

4.7 YPC

-.03 EPA/c (-3.9 total)

47.4% SR allowed

2.1 YBC/c

15.4% expl. rush%

17.9% stuff%@NextGenStats — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 30, 2025

Left guard, Zion Johnson

Zion Johnson has been the Chargers best offensive lineman this season. He is the tip of the spear in the Chargers run game as offensive coordinator Greg Roman will use his athleticism to pull and be the point of attack on run plays.

Johnson is known as an astoundingly tough player and is not battling any injuries publicly. He has played every snap on offense this year, is very important to the Chargers offense and has earned a week off to make sure he is healthy heading into the wildcard round.

Wide receiver, Quentin Johnston

Believe it or not, Quentin Johnston is the Chargers outside deep threat. Johnston runs 85.5 percent of his routes from out wide and has the highest average depth of target and yards per reception among the starting wide receivers.

Johnston missed the week 15 matchup in Kansas City with a groin injury sustained at practice and returned against the Cowboys in week 16 but was limited. He looked great against the Texans and the Chargers should make sure he is healthy heading into the playoffs. It will also give their other deep threat, rookie Keandre Lambert-Smith valuable snaps

Right tackle, Trey Pipkins

The Chargers best offensive line currently includes Trey Pipkins manning the right tackle position. Pipkins has battled through significant injuries this season. He left the week 14 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with an ankle injury and did not return until week 17 against the Texans.

Given how thin the tackle room is, Pipkins will likely dress to play but veteran Bobby Hart could take the start on the right side against the Broncos in week 18 and give Pipkins' ankle another week to heal.

The x-factor for the Chargers heading into the playoffs

To start the season, the Chargers had already lost Rashawn Slater to a season-ending injury in training camp. The Chargers had traded for tackle Austin Deculus to be the replacement swing tackle as Trey Pipkins was elevated to the starting lineup on the right side as Joe Alt flipped to the left. Jamaree Salyer was expected to be the swing guard and with new free agent Mekhi Becton's lengthy injury history, the assumption was Salyer may be expected to step in.

it sounds crazy but getting Jamyree Salyer back for the playoffs would be massive for the Chargers — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) December 28, 2025

The Chargers, after all the injuries along the offensive line, finally found a workable combination along the front but plugging in Jamaree Salyer at left tackle. Salyer went down on the opening drive against the Cowboys in Week 16 and missed Week 17.

Salyer should not see the field in week 18, even if he is back to full health. The hope is that Salyer will be able to return in the the opening round of the playoffs to provide some stability along the offensive line.

