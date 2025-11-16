Chargers' Justin Herbert goes to blue medical tent after roughing-the-passer flag
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered an injury just before halftime on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Herbert went to the blue medical tent after a roughing-the-passer call on the Jaguars. The Chargers replaced him with Trey Lance and then called a timeout to buy extra time.
From the blue medical tent, Herbert donned his helmet and went to the locker room alongside teammates as the half ended.
RELATED: NFL fines Steelers for dirty hit on Chargers QB Justin Herbert
Herbert’s offensive line started Trevor Penning at left tackle on Sunday, his first start with the team since coming over via trade. Guard Mekhi Becton, the team’s big free-agent signing, was again in and out of the lineup with an injury.
The Chargers have a bye after the game in Jacksonville, but Herbert needs to get through the second half healthy, if able, for that to matter. He limped off the field last week after an apparent ankle injury.
Right after Herbert went to the blue medical tent, the Chargers didn't provide a status update, but weren't likely to until after halftime.
UPDATE: Herbert returned to the game in the second half.
