Chargers lose vs Jaguars: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 11

The Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, falling to 7-4 on the season. It was an uneventful game on the Chargers side, as they were only able to put up six points on the day. The Bolts were overmatched all day long, hence the lopsided final score.

Chargers vs Jaguars quick takeaways

Rough day for Justin Herbert

After a week where he made things happen despite the extremely injured supporting cast, Justin Herbert wasn't able to do that against the Jaguars. He was, once again, running for his life on basically every dropback. Herbert was only sacked twice but was hit way more than that.

Herbert finished the game with 81 yards and an interception.

Run game woes

The Chargers offense couldn't run the ball and the defense couldn't stop the run. Losing in the trenches is a quick way to fall behind and that's exactly what happened for the Chargers. Herbert was the Bolts' leading rusher with just 21 yards.

The Bolts defense wasn't able to contain the Jaguars rushing attack, allowing yards and four touchdowns.

Chargers vs. Jaguars Top Stat

53: Not a lot to take away from this one. Keenan Allen was the Chargers' leading receiver with 44 yards.

Chargers vs. Jaguars Player of the Game

It'll be Cameron Dicker, as he was the only one to put points on the board for the Chargers. Dicker went 2/2 with a long of 46.

