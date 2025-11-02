Chargers lose key injured starter to inactives vs. Titans in Week 9
The Los Angeles Chargers put some big names on the Week 9 inactives list before kickoff against the Tennessee Titans.
There, Jim Harbaugh and Co. lost defensive backs Tony Jefferson and Tarheeb Still to the inactives list due to lower-body injuries.
By far the most notable, though, was the loss of a key piece in front of quarterback Justin Herbert.
After battling a knee injury all week, the Chargers won’t have starting guard Mekhi Becton out there.
RELATED: Chargers should capitalize on Browns wanting to 'do right' by star at trade deadline
Chargers injuries and inactive players vs. Titans Week 9
- S Tony Jefferson (hamstring)
- CB Tarheeb Still (knee)
- OLB Kyle Kennard
- G Mekhi Becton (knee)
- OT Austin Deculus
- TE Will Dissly (illness)
RELATED: Chargers urged to 'call 31 teams' for OL help, replace Bradley Bozeman ASAP
The confusing timeline for Becton continues. The former top-10 pick battled injuries throughout his career until last year’s breakout at guard in Philadelphia. That made him a majorly risky free-agent signing for the Chargers this offseason.
Becton has battled various issues when active this year. He was the only new face on an interior offensive line that appeared to need three upgrades overall in front of Herbert.
With Becton down, the Chargers will turn to depth names like Foster Sarell and Jamaree Salyer, if needed.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh’s rejuvenated offense, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Titans
Chargers injury woes get worse ahead of Week 9 with latest roster move
Chargers' sixth-round pick proved 'just draft good football players' ideology
Chargers' sixth-round selection lucky to be on practice squad eight weeks into season
Will Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II finally get a start in fantasy?