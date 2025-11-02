Charger Report

Chargers lose key injured starter to inactives vs. Titans in Week 9

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers put some big names on the Week 9 inactives list before kickoff against the Tennessee Titans. 

There, Jim Harbaugh and Co. lost defensive backs Tony Jefferson and Tarheeb Still to the inactives list due to lower-body injuries. 

By far the most notable, though, was the loss of a key piece in front of quarterback Justin Herbert.

After battling a knee injury all week, the Chargers won’t have starting guard Mekhi Becton out there. 

Chargers injuries and inactive players vs. Titans Week 9

  • S Tony Jefferson (hamstring) 
  • CB Tarheeb Still (knee) 
  • OLB Kyle Kennard
  • G Mekhi Becton (knee) 
  • OT Austin Deculus
  • TE Will Dissly (illness)

The confusing timeline for Becton continues. The former top-10 pick battled injuries throughout his career until last year’s breakout at guard in Philadelphia. That made him a majorly risky free-agent signing for the Chargers this offseason. 

Becton has battled various issues when active this year. He was the only new face on an interior offensive line that appeared to need three upgrades overall in front of Herbert. 

With Becton down, the Chargers will turn to depth names like Foster Sarell and Jamaree Salyer, if needed. 

CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

