Chargers urged to 'call 31 teams' for OL help, replace Bradley Bozeman ASAP
The priority now for the Los Angeles Chargers should be protecting Justin Herbert at all costs. Injuries to the offensive line have derailed that idea, but the Bolts have the opportunity to turn that around with the NFL trade deadline coming up.
Teams will begin to sell as the deadline draws near, which is on Tuesday at 4pm ET. One of those teams will be the Cleveland Browns, as they've struggled basically all season and have some players that could interest the Chargers.
Speaking of, the Chargers' offensive line's worst player is arguably center Bradley Bozeman. The Chargers need an upgrade badly and the Browns could be of interest with Ethan Pocic as an option, according to ESPN's Benjamin Solak.
Ethan Pocic trade to Chargers would be drastic upgrade over Bradley Bozeman
"The Chargers should call 31 teams and ask about each of their offensive linemen, as injuries and poor play have their line playing worse than almost any other in the NFL," Solak wrote. "Incumbent center Bradley Bozeman is a particularly sore spot, and Pocic would provide an immediate boost while freeing up Bozeman to potentially take over the left guard spot from Zion Johnson."
Pocic isn't some All-Pro type of center, but could be exactly what the Chargers need. His 11 allowed pressures are half of what Bozeman has given up so far this season. Pocic is owed $7.7 million this season, which drops down to $4.3 million in 2026, which is a manageable amount for the Chargers to take on.
In order to finish the season strong, the Chargers need an upgrade somewhere along the offensive line. Pocic could be that piece they need.
