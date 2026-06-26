6 Things We Learned From LA Chargers Mandatory Minicamp

The Los Angeles Chargers wrapped up their off-season training program with a mandatory minicamp last week. They will return for training camp in late July. OTAs will not reveal all the details of position battles and roster construction but there is plenty to learn from the practices. Let's dig into several key points learned from OTAs.

Jim Harbaugh's CEO style on full display with offense clearly belonging to Mike McDaniel

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has made clear that his role is as the head coach from a CEO style standpoint. When Habruagh and the Chargers hired Mike McDaniel, the conventional wisdom simply stated an expectation of a marriage between philosophies.

The concept of establishing the run may be as far as the blend of the philosophies goes. It has been made abundantly clear that the Chargers have no secrets to what they are building on offense an it is the Mike McDaniel show. Harbaugh jokingly said at a media appearance during OTAs that he was excited to finally contribute something to the offense and that he is behind McDaniel 100-1 in terms of teaching new things to the offense.

Chris O'Leary has the confidence of the defense

Jun 16, 2026, El Segundo, California; Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chris O'Leary did a phenomenal job with the defense in his lone season as the defensive coordinator at Western Michigan. However, there are understandable question marks regarding the level of competition in the Mid-Atlantic Conference.

The lack of big-time experience paired with having to fill the shoes of the outgoing defensive coordinator and O'Leary's mentor Jesse Minter raise some questions over how big of a step back will the defense take in O'Leary's first season. That question has been apparently answered by the veterans and leadrship on the dleadershipefensive side of the ball.

Many of the players on defense were on the Chargers in 2024 when O'Leary was the safeties coach for the Chargers. Cornerback Cam Hart played under O'Leary his entire collegiate career at Notre Dame and calls O'Leary a defensive genius.

Veterans like Derwin James Jr and Khalil Mack have voiced their confidence in O'Leary and have planted their flag that they do not plan on taking a step back. If anything, they may be a bit more aggressive as a defense this season.

O'Leary will have the added benefit of locking wits against one of the best offensive play callers and designers in Mike McDaniel all throughout training camp. The camp battles will extend beyond the players and to the coaches once the pads come on.

New footwork for Herbert signals new focus of passing game

Jul 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) works out as quarterbacks coach Shane Day watches during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mike McDaniel quickly identified where to find extra production out of the Chargers offense and superstar quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert has always excelled in the quick game but in past offenses had to wait for the pass catcher to get open before quickly firing a rocket.

McDaniel is changing up Herbert's footwork to throw with more anticipation to create more yards after the catch opportunities for the pass catchers and namely Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. The more opportunities for YAC the pass catchers have, the greater the opportunities for explosive plays. Explosive plays are massively important for offensive efficiency and drive success.

Herbert still has a cannon and it will still be unleashed. But, the days of forcing Herbert to drop back and wait for a receiver to get open or fire a perfect pass through a keyhole-sized window should be greatly reduced.

Justin Herbert is changing before our eyes

Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (left) and girlfriend Madison Beer attend the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Justin Herbert has been an absolute warrior for the Chargers. He has played battered, bruised and broken. His gutsy performance in a sloppy slugfest on Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles one week removed from surgery for a broken hand exemplified how tough of a football player he is.

Entering year seven, his stoic and professional approach in public took a sudden and dramatic turn. He began dating pop-star Madison Beer before the 2025 season to the shock of many fans. Herbert has kept his personal life very quiet since entering the NFL.

He took his public presence up a massive notch this offseason by unexpectedly starring in one of Madison Beer's music videos. Additionally, he went to Europe to support the start of her European tour while skipping out on a portion of OTAs with the blessing of Jim Harbaugh. It remains to be seen if the change in his public presence has any effect on his play but it is a fun side of Herbert for the fans to see.

A new look and style of offensive line

Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater (70) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Part of the new offense is asking the offensive lineman to do something completely different . Many of the Chargers' beat writers have noted in the practices available to media that the offensive line is running more than they ever have and are getting into shape. The speed off the ball and lateral movement will be a hallmark of the wide zone run game.

The new wide zone offense that is being built and refined should help open up the offense for play action, something Justin Herbert is deadly at. Any question marks surrounding the offensive line should be answered simply by the words of veteran offensive lineman Kayode Owosika when he said the blocking concept is "conviction over perfection."

The Chargers offensive line does not need to be perfect in execution. They do need to exhibit the urgency and speed off of the ball to move as one to make the blocking concepts work. Omarion Hampton and the running backs are excited to run behind this offensive line and scheme.

There will be competition

Jun 16, 2026, El Segundo, California; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) gestures during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The competitors welcome mantra has been reiterated throughout Jim Harbaugh's tenure with the Chargers. This upcoming training camp may be the most truly competitive.

There are several position groups where there will be heated camp battles for roles, snaps and even roster spots. Some of the position groups like the offensive line, wide receiver, edge rusher and linebacker rooms have abundant depth but the roles have not been clearly defined top to bottom and there will be difficult decisions being made by the start of the season.

On the opposite end the corner back room does not have much proven depth behind Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart. As of OTAs the Chargers plan on letting the young players compete and establish roles.

No matter the situation there will be true competition coming in training camp at multiple spots and roles. Projecting the 53-man roster based solely on what is known from OTAs and minicamp is a difficult task before the pads come on and settle positional debates.