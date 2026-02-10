Analyzing Every Potential Los Angeles Chargers Cap Casualty this Offseason

The Los Angeles Chargers hit the NFL offseason with droves of cap space. Some estimates give Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz around $82.1 million right now.

But Hortiz and the Chargers will always attempt to add more.

Some of the cap savings can be had via contract restructures. Justin Herbert and others might be candidates on that front.

But a massive chunk of the savings could come in the form of simple roster cuts. The massive amount of free cap space goes away in a hurry when extending guys like Odafe Oweh, signing free agents and a draft class, so keep an eye on these cut candidates.

Chargers cut candidates

TE Will Dissly

Chargers cap space savings: $4 million

The Chargers have already started over at tight end now that mid-round pick Oronde Gadsden is a breakout. Dissly’s number here is too high for a guy who caught 11 passes last year. Tyler Conklin was another failed swing at a solution, so look for perhaps a free-agent signing and draft pick to reinforce the depth chart.

P J.K. Scott

Chargers cap space savings: $2.9 million

Have the Chargers seen enough? Scott has some good numbers in his favor, but he also has some brutally unfortunate whiffs. A few of those came down the stretch in key moments last year, too, so perhaps a prospect emerges who intrigues the Chargers enough to gamble on some savings here.

C Bradley Bozeman

Chargers cap space savings: $5.8 million

It’s time, right?

Bozeman has a captain’s C on his chest and the love of Harbaugh, no doubt. But he feels like a guy in the Greg Roman bucket: Jim isn’t going to talk bad publicly, but he understands when it’s time to move on from somebody.

Seems like a Shakespearean tragedy that Bradley Bozeman gets his ass kicked to put the nail in the coffin on the season. I'll give him credit, dude is tough as hell and is always out there, but it is time.pic.twitter.com/6jEuSz1mzB — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 12, 2026

That time is now. Bozeman was lost most of the season. The guard spots around him didn’t help. But finishing 40th out of 40 at PFF is just one of many metrics to pull that show the team needs to start over at center.

G Mekhi Becton

Chargers cap space savings: $9.7 million

The number is just too high here. Becton had injury and overall attendance woes all season. He even criticized the coaching staff for taking him out of the lineup. After the season, he wasn’t happy with how he never meshed with Greg Roman’s system.

It’s hard to imagine the Chargers see a thing worth pursuing here after the comments and play that ranked 79th out of 81 guards at PFF. They signed him to a two-year deal with an out built into the contract this offseason for good reason. He had massive attendance problems throughout his career before the 2024 breakout at guard, his first real foray at the spot.

If the Chargers are serious about protecting Herbert, they can spread this cap savings across the interior while signing free agents and drafting blue-chip prospects.

Edge Bud Dupree

Chargers cap space savings: $3.5 million

Dupree played just 41 percent of the snaps last season over 16 games, recording two sacks. He ranked 97th out of 115 graded edge defenders at PFF.

It only makes sense for the Chargers to save some money on a 32-year-old player here while attempting to re-sign Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh to a core that already boasts the breaking-out Tuli Tuipulotu. Add a draft pick or two and the future looks good for the edge-rushing unit.

