Uh-oh: Video seems to show step back in recovery process for Chargers' Omarion Hampton
Los Angeles Chargers fans have waited eight long weeks for the return of Omarion Hampton. Might they have to wait a little bit longer?
With the opening of his 21-day practice window earlier this week and video of the star rookie running back going through drills and practice, Bolts fans seem all but assured that Hampton will be activated off Injured Reserve and onto the active roster in time play in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. But ...
In a sight that is either extremely troubling or cosmetically overblown, Hampton was seen at Chargers' practice Friday afternoon in a cautionary "yellow" jersey. Is it just a precaution to make sure he's not hit in practice in order to be ready for Sunday? Or is it a step back in Hampton's road back to being healthy enough to take the field.
Until we hear from Hampton or head coach Jim Harbaugh, it's all just speculation. But either way, it's a sight that has Bolts fans - and Hampton's Fantasy Football owners - a little nervous heading into the weekend.
Said ESPN NFL insider Field Yates after watching the video: "While Omarion Hampton is back at practice, still no clear sign that he is going to be activated for the Chargers by tomorrow."
Hampton, who suffered the injury late in the Week 5 loss to the Washington Commanders, revealed earlier this week that what we all thought was just a bad ankle sprain was actually a broken bone in his left foot.
UPDATE: The Chargers officially ruled Hampton out for Sunday's game
