Chargers vs. Patriots final injury report keeps things mysterious for LA's big names

The Los Angeles Chargers have six players listed as questionable on the final injury report before Sunday's NFL playoff showdown with the New England Patriots.

Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton was by far the biggest name on the injury report for the Chargers. He’s one of the six listed as questionable, with the team also listing two players as out for the contest.

The Chargers listed the following players as questionable on the final injury report:

Austin Deculus

Bud Dupree

Tucker Fisk

Omarion Hampton

Elijah Molden

Del'Shawn Phillips

The Chargers listed these players as out against the Patriots:

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Kendall Williamson

Chargers vs. Patriots final injury report’s impact on playoff showdown

Omarion Hampton on if he expects to play Sunday: “Yeah, that’s the plan.” — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 9, 2026

First, Hampton.

The saga around the rookie’s ankle injury has been an odd one. But he told reporters on Friday that he plans on playing, so he should be out there in the rotation alongside Kimani Vidal.

What that running back rotation actually looks like is a different discussion, but Vidal is back from a neck injury and has looked like a quality piece when healthy. They’ll want to grind it out on the ground, make life easy on Justin Herbert and keep Drake Maye off the field.

The Chargers would love to have rotational pass-rusher Bud Dupree, but if the questionable tag turns into him missing the game, they still have trade arrival Odafe Oweh boosting things behind Khalil Mack.

Final injury reports from the Patriots and Chargers. Omarion Hampton returned to practice today and is questionable for LA.

Tucker Fisk is a welcome return from injured reserve for the Chargers, if it happens. He’s not going to play a major role through the air, but as a sixth-lineman-type, he’s a key for the running game.

Jesse Minter’s defense missing Elijah Molden at safety could be problematic against a Patriots team that loves to stretch the field deep. But it feels like he’s been on the report most of the season and played through issues, anyway.

Overall, the Chargers will make a few roster moves in the coming days to address any depth issues, likely reaching into their practice squad. The questionable players are essentially 50-50 calls and won't have final statuses revealed until the inactives list on Sunday afternoon.

