Chargers will face the Patriots in the wildcard round, what you need to know

The playoffs are set. The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to Foxboro, Massachusetts, to take on the New England Patriots in the primetime window on Sunday Night Football on Peacock.

The Chargers rested their main starters in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos were fighting for the top seed in the AFC and the Chargers reserves gave the Broncos everything they could handle. Entering the game, the Chargers knew the only playoff spots available to them would be the 6th or 7th seed with the Houston Texans beating the Indianapolis Colts in the early window.

Chargers vs Patriots playoff history

The Chargers and Patriots have met multiple times in the playoffs in the last 20 seasons but this will be the first time Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has faced New England in the playoffs. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will be making his playoff debut.

The most recent playoff meeting between the two franchises came in the 2018 divisional round. The Patriots were victorious in the final playoff matchup between Philip Rivers and Tom Brady.

The Chargers and Patriots' most memorable matchup may have been the 2007 AFC Championship. The Patriots, in the midst of their undefeated season, faced off against Philip Rivers playing on a torn ACL. The Patriots slugged out a 21-12 victory. The physical game left Tom Brady in a walking boot after the game, potentially hurting his performance in the Super Bowl.

What the Chargers will face in New England

The Chargers defense better prepare for war. The New England Patriots will be rolling out the top passing offense in the NFL by several advanced metrics. Drake Maye and the Patriots are the top offense in EPA per pass at 0.28 and they have the highest completion percentage in the NFL at 71.67.

The Patriots offense overall, is the top offense by EPA in the NFL at 0.13 per play. The Chargers defense is seventh in the NFL in EPA per play and 8th against the pass. This matchup will be dictated by the Chargers defense's ability to stop the Patriots offense.

The Patriots defense is ranked 11th in the NFL overall by EPA per play, 11th against the pass and 18th against the run. The health of the Chargers offensive line, running backs Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal will be paramount to how the Chargers offense matches up against the New England defense.

Weather projections

The weather currently shows Foxboro will see a high temperature of 42 degrees on Sunday with an overnight low of 25 degrees. The forecast currently shows a mostly clear day but rain on Friday and Saturday leading up to the matchup.

Key injuries

New England Patriots

• Rookie first-round left tackle Will Campbell returned from injured reserve in week 18

• Rookie left guard Jared Wilson missed Weeks 17-18 and is still in concussion protocol



• Defensive tackle Khyris Tonga has a foot injury



• Linebacker Harold Landry III has a knee injury



• Linebacker Robert Spillane has an ankle injury



Los Angeles Chargers

Left tackle Jamaree Salyer has missed Weeks 17-18 with a hamstring injury

Rookie first-round running back missed Week 18 with an ankle injury

Quarterback Justin Herbert is still dealing with broken left hand suffered in week 13

Cornerback Donte Jackson left week 18 with an ankle injury

Coach Jim Harbaugh said CB Donte Jackson (ankle) was cleared to go back in today's game but they held him out.



Didn’t comment on Jackson’s status moving forward — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) January 5, 2026

Storyline to note

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel interviewed for the Chargers head coaching job after the 2023 season and ultimately lost out to Jim Harbaugh.

Reminder:

The Spanos family hired Jim Harbaugh over Patriots HC Mike Vrabel.

As competitive as football guys like this are, I would 100% expect Vrabel to use this as bulletin board type stuff.

Summary

This game should be a close matchup and a battle between the Chargers defense against the Patriots offense. The football nerds will be tuned in to see defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's defense against offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' offense.

Full wild card weekend schedule: pic.twitter.com/mcWsoT9n8I — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2026

