Omarion Hampton, Ashton Jeanty injuries could spoil Raiders vs. Chargers RB showdown

The Week 13 showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders might be a chance to revisit the Omarion Hampton vs. Ashton Jeanty debate once again.

Might, because both running backs have injury hurdles to overcome before partaking in the AFC West showdown on Sunday.

Jeanty, the sixth-overall pick this year, has a slight ankle injury to battle before the game, earning the attention of head coach Pete Carroll.

Hampton, the 22nd pick, might finally get off injured reserve and return to dominate a backfield that lost Najee Harris for the season.

Omarion Hampton, Ashton Jeanty injury updates

For the Chargers, Hampton suffered an ankle injury in Week 5. He missed the team’s Week 11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh admitting the team wouldn’t open his practice return window before the Week 12 bye. In theory, this could mean he gets activated this week and is able to play.

For the Raiders, Jeanty suffered an ankle injury during his team’s Week 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Carroll told reporters in the aftermath that he hadn’t “heard that it would yet” when asked if the star rookie would be limited in practice this week because of it.

Omarion Hampton vs. Ashton Jeanty update

To date, Jeanty has appeared in 11 games, rushing for 604 yards and four scores on a 3.6 per-carry average. He’s also caught 37 passes for 221 yards and four more scores. In late September, he had his lone 100-plus-yard game with 138 yards and a score on a 6.6 per-carry average in a loss to the Chicago Bears.

Hampton has had 100 fewer rushing attempts over just five games, rushing 66 times for 314 yards and two scores on a 4.8 average. He’s also caught 27 passes for 136 yards.

In their first head-to-head encounter back in Week 2, a 20-9 Chargers win, Hampton split carries with Harris, while Jeanty rushed for 43 yards on 11 attempts.

For now, at least, the rookie comparison is a draw. Hampton’s playing in a much friendlier offense for production, yet has been limited by injuries.

