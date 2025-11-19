Chargers get asked 'What the heck happened?' in power rankings nosedive
The Los Angeles Chargers carry a 7-4 record in their bye week and still hold second place in the AFC West and occupy the sixth seed in the playoffs if the season were to end today. The Chargers are coming off a terrible performance in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and power rankings have reacted.
NFL writer Eric Edholm released his updated power rankings. The Chargers performance against the Jaguars caught everyone by surprise, Edholm writes, "I honestly thought the Chargers were above this kind of performance."
The Chargers fall six spots in Edholm's power rankings from No. 11 to No. 17. This drop is hardly unexpected and he isn't the only expert dropping the Chargers down the power rankings.
CBS released their latest power rankings for week 12. These updated rankings have the Chargers dropping four spots from 12th to 16th. The common question of what happened against the Jaguars is raised from CBS.
The power rankings that summarize the Chargers this season and their current status came from Ben Baldwin on X. Baldwin has the Chargers in the "Could be good maybe?" category.
Could be good appears to be the Chargers mantra on a week to week basis. Their gameplan and performance two weeks ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football displayed a solid gameplan in front of a primetime audience. That performance was followed up by whatever happened in Jacksonville.
The Chargers will need to take their time to regroup and recover during their bye week. The constant moving parts along the offensive line should have a chance dial in and gain some continuity. The expected imminent return of rookie running back Omarion Hampton, in theory, should help the run and play action game down the final stretch of the season.
