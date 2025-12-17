Los Angeles Chargers fans were right about breakout player all along

The Los Angeles Chargers season can be defined by their offensive line woes and the injuries that occurred to lead them to such desperation. With star offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater missing all or the majority of the season, the Chargers were forced to use resources to do anything to keep this offense afloat.

Resources that, in hindsight, were completely unnecessary. The Chargers were focused on third-party additions to help remedy the offensive line, when in fact they had the best option on the roster already. A former day three pick with promise that Chargers fans were screaming to get a chance at the spot.

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh won't win over Chiefs fans with Tony Jefferson ejection comment

Chargers fans were right about right about breakout player all along

Jamaree Salyer was drafted in 2022 as a sneaky draft steal for the Bolts. Salyer was touted as a mid-round prospect with interesting positional versatility and great film against some of the best EDGE rushers in the nation.

Medical issues dropped Salyer all the way down to the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft, with the Bolts finally stopping his slide. A selection they would immediately be grateful for, as in his rookie season, he was tasked with replacing the injured Rashawn Slater three games into the year.

A rookie day three selection who was noted to be "better at guard than tackle in the NFL" from scouts starting early in his rookie season at tackle, was likely a trainwreck waiting to happen. Salyer, instead, impressed mightily, playing over 1,000 snaps and only giving up five sacks. A pass-blocking PFF grade of 76.4.

RELATED: Chiefs fans cry foul after loss and accuse Chargers of being dirty

While Salyer received a lot of help in the form of sliding protections, running back and tight end chips, etc, his play warranted a spot on the 2023 offensive line, this time at right guard. With the scouting process viewing him better at the position, expectations were fairly high. Unfortunately, Salyer gave up eight sacks and saw his PFF grades drop mightily across his entire season starting.

This unexpected outcome yielded a benching from the Chargers then-new coaching staff of Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman. Salyer saw the bench and played in reserve for the 2024 season. In 2025, Salyer was expected to once again be a reserve option, this time with some hype buzzing around his name. He had a major weight loss during the off-season and discussed getting back to form.

Salyer has played a lot this season, with the early part of the season due to injuries to Mekhi Becton. However, as the season played out, the Chargers continued adding offensive tackles to replace their injured superstar starters of Alt and Slater. Trades of Austin Deculus and Trevor Penning gave them an inside track at starting at offensive tackle, even with fans confused by the decision not to simply start the former 2022 offensive tackle starter.

Their performances at the spot were so uninspiring that the Bolts kept searching for other options, with Salyer finally getting a chance to play the spot in Week 9, where he played well. This performance allowed the coaching staff to finally make a decision in Week 13 to name him the starter coming out of the bye week at left tackle.

He has not looked back since, performing at a high level. His pass-blocking PFF grades since he has been starting: Week 13: 72.2, Week 14: 77, Week 15: 73.5. These performances have been crucial for the Chargers current 3 games winstreak.

Jamaree Salyer pass blocking grades since starting at LT for the #Chargers:



Week 13: 72.2

Week 14: 77.7

Week 15: 73.5



He was the answer all along 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aiDnfd5GHt — ChargersWorld (@ChargersWorld) December 15, 2025

If Salyer can continue at this level, he very well could return to the Chargers as a valuable depth option with positional flexibility. A breakout candidate that was noted in the off-season, a likeable player that is doing everything he can to prove he can play for this team.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers open as shocking Week 16 underdogs against lame-duck Cowboys

Derwin James knew Travis Kelce's route on the INT that ended the Chiefs

Jim Harbaugh offers message to Patrick Mahomes following injury