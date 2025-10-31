Charger Report

Chargers draw obscure TV announcing crew for predicted Week 9 blowout at Titans

After an early season of marquee games in primetime, the Chargers-Titans Week 9 will be called by CBS announcers you've probably never heard of.

Richie Whitt

The Los Angeles Chargers are far, far from the bright lights of Brazil, the primetime of Monday Night Football and Prime Network on Thursday night, and even a Sunday afternoon marquee matchup against the team with the best record in the AFC.

The Tennessee Titans certainly the same opponent as the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings or Indianapolis Colts. And, no offense, but Tom McCarthy is no Jim Nantz.

MORE: Chargers huge road favorites over Titans in 1 of largest spreads in franchise history

The 5-3 Chargers will step out the limelight Sunday in Nashville for a rare 10 a.m. kickoff against one of the least attractive teams in the NFL. And CBS's TV announcing crew will fit the matchup. Instead of Al Michaels or Joe Buck or even Kevin Harlan, the Chargers' game against the 1-7 Titans will be called a CBS crew that's barely on the network's regular roster: play-by-play McCarthy, alongside color analyst Ross Tucker.

Last season, when the booth included former NFL kicker Jay Feely, it was ranked as the 19th-best by the TV-centric website Awful Announcing.

CBS' Announcing Crew May Be As Unknown As the Tennessee Titans

The pairing is fitting, because CBS and the oddsmaker agree this game will be a snoozer. Bolts fans can also hope they are correct, because L.A. is favored by a whopping 9 points making it the largest road favorite of Week 9.

MORE: Chargers sign Derwin James injury insurance, cut fan favorite undrafted free agent

For what it's worth, the Chargers this season are 3-0 in primetime, 1-1 in 10 a.m. kickoffs and 1-2 in the late window. That bodes well for next week when they return to primetime in a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC.

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

