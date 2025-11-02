Charger Report

Chargers on upset alert after gifting big underdog opponent 2 early TD returns

The Los Angeles Chargers trail the lowly Tennessee Titans early after allowing two touchdown returns on an interception and a punt.

Richie Whitt

If you needed a blueprint for allowing a big underdog to pull an upset, the Los Angeles Chargers are authoring it Sunday in Nashville. In the ugliest of ways.

The Chargers, who entered the game as the NFL's biggest Week 9 road favorite at almost 10 points over the Tennessee Titans, have already gifted their lowly 1-win opponent 14 points just 12 minutes into the game at Nissan Stadium.

In the last three weeks, the Titans' woeful offense has produced only 10, 13 and 14 points. Their offense has netted only three first downs after one quarter, but yet the Titans lead, 14-7.

How does that happen? Defense, and special teams.

On the Bolts' first drive, Titans' linebacker Cody Barton stepped in front of intended receiver Keenan Allen, intercepted quarterback Justin Herbert's pass and waltzed untouched to a 24-yard touchdown just 44 seconds into the game. It was a rare Pick 6 allowed by Herbert, and an odd early lead for a Titans team that recently fired its head coach and is a shambles of a team with a 1-7 record.

The Chargers quickly tied the score at 7-7 on fullback Scott Matlock's first career NFL receiving touchdown on a pass from Herbert. But soon after came another Chargers' gaffe leading to easy Titans' points.

JK Scott boomed a 60-yard punt that pushed Titans' returner Chimere Dike to Tennessee's 33-yard line. He ran to his right, shook off a tackle at the 45 by the Chargers' linebacker Troy Dye and then scampered untouched for a 67-yard touchdown and a 14-7 Titans lead.

The Chargers can't afford to lose a game to arguably the worst team in the NFL. But in allowing two touchdown returns early in the game, they're paving the way for a shocking upset.

