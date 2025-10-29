Chargers riding high with rookie while rival Broncos suffer wicked buyer's remorse
The Los Angeles Chargers hit proverbial gold with rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden.
Gadsden has morphed into a favorite target of Justin Herbert in a matter of games. Over his last two games, he’s put up 240 yards and two scores.
The same enthusiasm certainly isn’t making waves elsewhere in the AFC West from Denver, where the Broncos faced similar needs this offseason and grabbed free agent Evan Engram.
RELATED: Should Chargers still be ‘desperate’ at key spot ahead of NFL trade deadline?
Chargers fans and the team itself has come a long way from considering Engram in free agency and signing Tyler Conklin.
Engram picked the Broncos over the Chargers during the open market and the rest is history.
The disparity in how two rivals with similar needs addressed them and the ensuing fallout could be one of the things that decides the AFC West outright this year.
RELATED: Chargers urged to make trade that 'would be a nightmare' for opponents
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
Chargers won when Evan Engram picked Broncos in free agency
The Chargers didn't get much from Conklin, who has fallen into “bust’ status in a hurry. But the Broncos can say the same about Engram, who has caught just 26 passes for 215 yards with one score through seven games.
Just this week, the Broncos put in wavier wire claims on Brendan Bates and Ben Sims while seeking a way to fix the position, yet missed on both.
No such problem for the Chargers. There will be ebbs and flows, but longtime Chargers fans seeing flashes of a young Antonio Gates over the last few weeks with Gadsden aren’t exactly exaggerating.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert and Madison Beer steal the show at Halloween party
Oronde Gadsden is so good we're bringing up phrases like 'Mike Ditka' and '1961' now
Chargers huge road favorites over Titans in 1 of largest spreads in franchise history
Adam Schefter's Titans trade rumor gave Chargers clear target for deadline deal