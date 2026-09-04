From Fearless UDFA to Chargers 53-Man Roster: Rodney Shelley's Scrappy NFL Rise

The Los Angeles Chargers have announced their initial 53-man roster heading into the 2026 regular season. This year, two undrafted free agents made the roster out of camp and preseason and neither were the perceived favorites heading into OTAs and training camp.

Jacob Spomer out of Fresno State seized the backup center job with a stellar camp and preseason. Cornerback Rodney Shelley out of Georgia Tech, seized the final spot in the cornerback back room through confident play in both camp and preseason and a fearless approach.

Shelley was a lesser-known prospect when he arrived in Los Angeles. The Chargers had also signed cornerback Avery Smith, who was a well-known and highly sought-after UDFA after he went undrafted in April. But, Shelley started making plays and earned recognition heading into training camp.

Shelley, originally from Fairburn Georgia and is listed simply as Rod Shelly on Georgia Tech's roster database. He was a three-star cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class and played for Georgia Tech as a true freshman. Shelley has always shown versatility and played slightly more in the slot his junior year before focusing on the outside his senior season

When popping on Georgia Tech's film, Shelley's effort jumped off the screen. He was always scrappy and running down plays from behind. His most notable chase-down came against Chargers running back Omarion Hampton in 2024 against North Carolina. Hampton broke free down the sideline and Shelley from the opposite side of the field lined up in the slot ran him down just before the goal line and saved the touchdown. He also blocked a field goal on special teams that game against the Tarheels.

Chargers UDFA CB Rodney Shelley out of Georgia Tech had a solid game against Omarion Hampton and the North Carolina Tarheels in 2024. He blocked a field goal and ran down Hampton to prevent a score. pic.twitter.com/RLkdojOpdw — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) July 4, 2026

It is impossible to measure a player's heart or willingness but one play that stood out when watching Shelley may go unnoticed to speaks to his fearlessness. Shelley, who is a smaller defensive back, was tasked with setting the edge against a 245-pound tight end. He is not going to win that battle physically but he came flying to the line of scrimmage and engaged and occupied the edge long enough to take that lane away from the back.

Chargers UDFA CB Rodney Shelley does not make business decisions. He is alone here and HAS to set the edge against this tight end that out weighs him by 65lbs.

He loses 1v1 but does his job with no hesitation.

Love the spirit and willingness. pic.twitter.com/SQVRpNAgCj — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) July 4, 2026

Some defensive backs make business decisions and avoid engaging in the trenches, Shelley proved he is willing to dive nose first into the mix. That same fearless attitude was on display as Shelley defended the run for the Chargers in the preseason. Shelley finished his senior season at Georgia Tech with an excellent 7.5 percent missed tackle rate and that was on full display throughout training camp and the preseason.

Shelley did not receive an invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine but he did post a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at Georgia Tech's Pro Day which would have been in the top five among cornerbacks at the combine. His speed and acceleration is noticeable and aids his ability to recover.

Chargers CB Rodney Shelley delivered a standout performance in coverage, showing good ball skills downfield, finishing with 2 PBUs. He also made an impressive play where he diagnosed a quick screen pass and made the stop for no gain in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/YyFNY2RUDA — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) August 22, 2026

Shelley may have been an under the radar UDFA when he arrived, but his play, his energy and confidence were undeniable. The Chargers coaching staff has a very good track record of getting the most out of defensive backs and aiding in development.

Being fast, scrappy and willing to tackle is a great starting foundation. Shelley is in a great position to take advantage of the opportunity and continue to grow.