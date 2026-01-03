Chargers rookie can make massive offseason impact against Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers are travelling to take on the Denver Broncos in a Week 18 matchup. The Chargers are currently undefeated in the AFC West but the Broncos secured the AFC West division title due to the Chargers loss to the Houston Texans in Week 17.

The AFC division crown is now out of reach for the Chargers and they face an upcoming wildcard game on the road. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has made the decision to rest quarterback Justin Herbert and other key starters in week 18 in preparation for the playoffs.

Rookie edge rusher Kyle Kennard has a massive opportunity

The Chargers will likely be giving fourth-round rookie edge rusher Kyle Kennard significantly more snaps this week against the Denver Broncos. Kennard has been a healthy scratch most of the season but has seen the field for 32 snaps across four games in a reserve role due to injuries.

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter mentioned Kennard seeing the field more this week and gave him passive praise for his performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. Minter also mentioned Kennard building confidence in himself and needing to continue to build confidence of the players around him.

Sounds like Rookie edge rusher Kyle Kennard has a lot to prove and will get a chance against Denver on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/99j6hK2kdm — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 3, 2026

How Kennard plays this week and his confidence will obviously play a factor in how the Chargers view his capabilities going forward. Injuries could occur in the playoffs and the coaching staff will face the question whether to call his number to fill in or go a different direction.

Kyle Kennard as a prospect

Kyle Kennard was a first-team All-American in his final year at South Carolina. He won SEC defensive player of the year and the Bronko Nagurski trophy awarded to the best defensive player in the the country. Why did a prospect with such accolades fall to the fourth round?

Kennard came into the NFL as a prospect without an elite move or traits. Using baseball terms, Kennard was a pitcher without a number one pitch and couldn't throw 100 mph.

Kennard's first season with the Chargers has largely been focused on developing his tool bag. He has displayed strong abilities as a run defender which is the base he will likely be building off of going forward.

How Kyle Kennard can impact the edge room going forward

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Chargers have significant questions to answer in their edge room following the 2025 season. Both Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh are free agents. Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu have one year remaining on their contracts with Tuipulotu being extension eligible off of his rookie contract.

The 2026 draft class is fairly loaded at the edge rusher position as well. The Chargers could easily look to add another defender to the room from this draft class.

If Kennard can maximize his opportunity against the Broncos and build momentum heading forward, the coaching staff and front office could envision a larger role for him going into next season. His play in one game wont create dramatic over reactions or declarations about his future, but Kennard can lay some strong foundational building blocks in week 18.

