Chargers Roster Spotlights: Jacob Spomer, An Undrafted Rookie Who Could Make a Major Splash

Jacob Spomer, born on October 10, 2002, in Brentwood, California, played his high school ball at Liberty High School, winning 2019 honorable mention All-League lineman. There is seemingly no available information on what his star ranking out of high school was, making his commitment to the JuCo, Diablo Valley understandable.

Once in Diablo Valley, Spomer did not play his first season during the 2020 COVID year, but then bounced back into being an All-Conference selection in 2021. This allowed him to transfer as a three-star JuCo recruit, according to 247Sports, to Fresno State, where he would play the rest of his collegiate career.

At Fresno State in 2022, he earned All-Mountain West honorable mention after starting all 14 games at left tackle. 2023, he started 10 games and earned Mountain West honorable mention, but unfortunately suffered a torn ACL, a season-ending injury that also hampered his 2024 year, where he only played five games at left tackle.

Once healthy in 2025, Spomer was able to reach First-Team All-Mountain West status, this time as the team's center. Along with a plethora of other accolades, this allowed for hype around Spomer, with Chargers draft expert, Thomas Martinez described him as a: "Spomer is on the smaller side physically but where he excels is his ability to explode out of his stance, reach difficult targets and adjust on the move very well... Spomer clearly identified protections and was never fooled by twists or stunts. He did flash very good awareness and an ability to see through traffic."

Chargers Jacob Spomer, OL Fresno State

With good traits shown from his 2025 campaign, doing so at a brand new position, the Los Angeles Chargers gave him an undrafted rookie contract deal, in hopes he could compete for a team lacking a true backup center.

2025 Season Stats

13 Starts

Highest PFF Graded Center in the Mountain West

75.5 PFF Overall Grade

76.6 PFF Run Blocking Grade

81.5 PFF Pass Blocking Grade

0 Sacks Allowed

8 Pressures Allowed

7 Penalties

Measurables

Mockdraftable page was unavailable for Jacob Spomer. His RAS card is below.

Jacob Spomer is a OC prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 8.22 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 131 out of 729 OC from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/8riIW9bBGE pic.twitter.com/hNe9gjrezi — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 31, 2026

Contract Status

"Jacob Spomer signed a 3 year, $3,110,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $10,000 signing bonus, $10,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,036,667. In 2026, Spomer will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $10,000, while carrying a cap hit of $888,333 and a dead cap value of $10,000." - Spotrac

Jacob Spomer's 2026 Season Outlook

Now with the Chargers, Spomer has a real opportunity to make a name for himself. The Bolts currently only have three true centers on the roster, with Tyler Biadasz, Josh Kaltenberger and Spomer. Rookie Jake Slaughter could also slot into the spot, but he is expected to make a run at starting at guard instead.

So with room for opportunity, could Spomer take year two into his position switch to Center to new heights, possibly creating himself an argument to make the final 53-man roster?

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