Chargers vs. Seahawks predictions, injuries and concerns

The Los Angeles Chargers are in now-or-never mode during the Week 4 encounter with the Seattle Seahawks.

Both the Chargers and Seahawks have some major injury concerns following them into the game. But it’s Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers risking an 0-4 mark while the Mike McDaniel-Justin Herbert pairing flops.

Here’s a look at things from the Seahawks’ point of view, courtesy of Seahawks on SI’s Jeremy Brener.

Are there any big concerns coming out of the loss to a Jayden Daniels-less Commanders team in Week 3?

Seahawks on SI: I wouldn't say "big" concerns, but there might be some small ones. It's Seattle's first loss in 12 games dating back to last season, so it's definitely a shock to the system. However, watching the game, they fell to a team by two points in a rainy weather game on the east coast with a quarterback coming off of an injury who still nearly threw for 400 yards. They certainly could have put together a worse performance.

What Seahawks injury updates on the likes of Zach Charbonnet, Julian Love, will actually impact Chargers?

Charbonnet is still on the PUP List, so he's out for Week 4. A return in Week 5 or 6 isn't out of the question. His return to practice this week is a step in the right direction.

The Seahawks have a healthy squad this week for the Chargers game, but Jadarian Price (chest) missed Thursday's practice after limited participation on Wednesday, so that's something to monitor.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What’s the most overlooked aspect of these Seahawks that Chargers fans wouldn’t know about?

There's been some trouble at right guard with Anthony Bradford's injury. He went to IR after missing Week 2. Christian Haynes and rookie Beau Stephens have been holding the fort down, but it's a spot that can be exposed by the Chargers defensive line that could really change the game.

Who is the sleeper x-factor for the Seahawks against an unfamiliar opponent like the Chargers?

The run game. It performed well in the first two weeks, which led to wins. It dropped off a cliff in Week 3 and it cost them. The Seahawks want to be a smash mouth running offense, but the personnel makes it difficult. Price's fumbling issues in the last two weeks, Charbonnet's injury and inconsistency in snaps for Emanuel Wilson and George Holani have disrupted the rhythm in that part of the offense.

Prediction for the game?

I think this game is low-scoring, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba plays for the Seahawks, so I've got them winning. He's picking up where he left off last year by leading the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns. I think he scores another one or two as the Seahawks win 23-13.

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