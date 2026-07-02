Chargers’ ‘Sneaky-Good Moves’ Deservingly Catch Fire Nationally

Get used to hearing about the Los Angeles Chargers this summer.

An NFL team being an “offseason winner” doesn’t always translate to on the field when the games start to matter. Similarly, a team changing a coordinator on either side of the football isn’t usually worth the national spotlight.

But these Chargers feel different on both counts.

Few coordinator changes around the NFL in modern times have ever had quite the potential of big things compared to the Chargers adding Mike McDaniel to help Justin Herbert.

It’s a combo that could help a top-five passer reach new heights. As such, it’s finally starting to catch fire a bit nationally ahead of training camps around the NFL opening.

Chargers rank with Texans, Commanders in great offseason moves

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With McDaniel, it’s not just about innovating schemes that get the most out of players.

More to the point, it’s about modernization.

McDaniel is forcing Herbert to rework his footwork in certain stances, all in the pursuit of getting the ball out faster. More yardage and points is a goal, sure, but so is reducing the number of hits Herbert takes.

And Herbert will do it behind a rebuilt offensive line running a new scheme.

That’s why Tyler Dragon of USA Today put the Chargers alongside teams like the Washington Commanders and Houston Texans on a list of teams having quietly great offseasons.

“McDaniel’s already put an emphasis on quick game, yards after catch opportunities and he’s working well with QB Justin Herbert: McDaniel had Herbert throw with a weighted green ball to emphasize mechanics during a portion of the offseason program,” Dragon wrote. “He’s also installed a zone blocking scheme.”

The Chargers didn’t make a “blockbuster” move this offseason like some fans might’ve wanted. They weren’t the team trading for Myles Garrett. They didn’t go trade for a George Pickens. They probably aren’t even going to be the team interested in adding a high-upside free agent like Tyreek Hill. Forget other major moves in free agency. Getting David Njoku on a smaller-than-expected market is about it.

What the Chargers did do, though, was make a series of measured moves around the two coordinator changes. And it’s McDaniel’s impact on Herbert that has gone a little overlooked, but is rightfully starting to have some outside of the Chargers fanbase start to wonder about the possibilities.

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