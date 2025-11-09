Chargers' surprise trade breakout already a top projected 2026 NFL free agent
The Los Angeles Chargers made one move to help their pass rush a few weeks before the NFL trade deadline. In a deal that sent Alohi Gilman to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chargers got back Odafe Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round pick.
Oweh hadn't really lived up to the hype of being a former first-round pick, but flashed during times with the Ravens. That was enough for the Chargers to take a chance on the young pass rusher and so far, things have worked in their favor.
Oweh's already racked up four sacks since joining the Chargers and has set himself up for a potential big payday during the offseason. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed him as one of the top 50 free agents for 2026.
Odafe Oweh comes in at No.40 best free agent for 2026
Teams will be looking for more pass rush help next season, so the Chargers will need to be proactive if they plan on keeping Oweh long-term. With one 10-sack season under his belt, Oweh will draw interest.
"Odafe Oweh never quite played up to his draft status during his time with the Baltimore Ravens," Knox wrote. "He did have a 10-sack season in 2024, though, and has flashed this season since being traded to the Los Angeles Chargers. He'll be 27 when free agency opens, and he'll draw long-term offers."
Oweh's coming off of a two-sack performance last week against the Tennessee Titans and could creep to double digits with eight games remaining. If he's able to reach those numbers, the Chargers are going to likely be in a bidding war for Oweh's services when the offseason rolls around.
Seeing as how they traded for a player on an expiring deal, the Chargers know they need to keep Oweh in their future plans.
