Chargers vs. Titans, NFL Week 9: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Los Angeles Chargers won in convincing fashion last week, knocking off the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 on Thursday Night Football.
That win not only improved them to 5-3 on the season, but gave them plenty of confidence heading into their Week 9 showdown with the Tennessee Titans. Not only should they feel good about their recent showing, but Los Angeles also had extra time to prepare for this weekend thanks to their appearance on TNF.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh’s rejuvenated offense, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Titans
Still, it's an early game for the Bolts, who have to travel to Nashville to take on the Titans. The 1-7 Titans are still looking for their first win at home this season, which is why L.A. is heavily favored. With all that out of the way, let's see how fans can catch all the action on Sunday.
Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans TV & viewing info
Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Start Time: 10:00 p.m. PT
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Venue: Nissan Stadium
TV Channel: CBS
Betting Odds: Chargers -9.5 | O/U: 43.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Chargers vs. Titans Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through FuboTV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Tennessee's NFL trade deadline sale and top Chargers vs. Titans Week 9 storylines
Chargers' third-round rookie not getting headlines, but making huge impact midway through NFL season
Will this explosive Chargers player continue his fantasy football rise?
Chargers trade deadline shopping list includes 'home run threat' for Justin Herbert
Chargers could eat cap hit, trade for Vikings veteran to help Justin Herbert