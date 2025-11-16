Chargers vs Jaguars Notes: Justin Herbert hits add up, Trevor Lawrence disappointing
The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars are amidst a storyline-heavy game, with major playoff implications on the line for both sides.
Beyond that, these two teams have history in the postseason, with the Chargers most infamous loss in recent memory coming from the hands of the Jaguars in 2022. A win today could be more than just a playoff swinging victory; it could be a confidence swing for the Bolts.
As it currently stands at halftime, the Chargers are behind 14 to six. With plenty of notes leading to said score.
Justin Herbert Hits Add Up, Trevor Lawrence Disappointing
Chargers Offensive Line Still Bad With New Lineup
The Chargers offensive line has gone through a new lineup seemingly every week of the season, with Week 11 against the Jaguars being no different.
This week, the Chargers opted to start their new trade addition, Trevor Penning, over the poor-performing Austin Deculus. Penning has shown some flashes, but is still getting beaten in pass protection, exactly what the Chargers are trying to avoid.
As it stands, the Chargers offensive line has given up seven pressures and three sacks on 20 pass protection snaps. Not good for a team trying to make a push into the postseason.
Trevor Lawrence Keeping The Chargers Competitive
Trevor Lawrence, as an NFL player, has not been exactly perfect, even as a former number one overall selection. Lawrence has been very inconsistent and these inconsistencies reared their ugly head during the first half of this early morning Sunday matchup.
The Clemson prodigy ended the first half with 67 passing yards on 11 attempts. He also threw an interception, allowing the Chargers to stay close, even if they are currently trailing.
Greg Roman Is Rightfully Scared
As mentioned earlier, the Chargers offensive line is getting completely mauled by the Jaguars aggresive defensive line, disallowing the Chargers to really do anything of note on offense. With this, Chargers offensive coordinator, Greg Roman is dialing up safe options for his quarterback.
These safe, easy passes include screens, slants, bootlegs, etc. All of which have not really worked today with the Jaguars defense playing downhill with no worry of an aggresive playcall for a shot down the field.
If the Chargers want a chance at a victory, they must start playing more aggressive offensive football.
