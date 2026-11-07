The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-7 and continue to shock the NFL world by showing an unwillingness to trade any of their players despite facing down a lost season in 2026. Los Angeles had hoped to right the ship and gain some momentum coming out of their week seven bye but looked listless against the Los Angeles Rams in week eight.

The Chargers have been battered by injuries this season. The joke around the NFL may be about the San Francisco 49ers electrical substation and its proximity to the practice facility but someone may need to look into the water in Los Angeles with the amount of injuries both LA teams have faced this season. By week six, the Chargers had over half of their original 53-man roster either on that week's injury report or on injured reserve.

The Chargers are already down to their fifth option at left guard and despite hope for getting reinforcements to face the Houston Texans, it appears guard Kayode Awosika, who has not played since week two, is still at least one week away from returning to the field.

game status for week 9 vs HOU



DOUBTFUL — Kayode Awosika, David Njoku, Denzel Perryman, Brenen Thompson



OUT — Deane Leonard, Kendall Williamson — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 6, 2026

The Chargers opened the practice windows for tight end David Njoku and linebacker Denzel Perryman this week but it appears that neither are ready to be activated off of injured reserve just yet. The Chargers are set to get some depth at cornerback returning to the field with Donte Jackson and rookie Rodney Shelley clear of the injury report and will carry no injury designation into the game on Sunday.

The Chargers front office has been shockingly unwilling to engage with trade calls despite their record generating buzz and demand. The most obvious trade candidate, edge rusher Khalil Mack, has publicly stated that he wants to stay and head coach Jim Harbaugh has echoed that sentiment at the podium. Whether Mack is simply being a consummate professional or he really does not want to uproot and leave his family behind remains to be seen with the trade deadline just days away.

The Chargers do have other players who may be targets on the trade market but so far the word that has been put out to insiders around the NFL is that the Chargers are continuing to execute their plan of standing pat and trying to right the ship before heading into the 2027 season.

@minakimes says she's been told the #Chargers aren't trading anyone. That would just be absolute malpractice by Joe Hortiz and the front office. pic.twitter.com/j838JXQ1HE — David Thompson (@DJakaDT) November 5, 2026

The return of Donte Jackson to field is intriguing as he has been floated as a possible trade candidate and the Chargers have built up significant young depth both on the roster and the practice squad.

If the Chargers lose to the Texans, drop to 0-8 and maintain they are not willing to trade anyone, they might no longer be operating under logic and may be relying on the force. Los Angeles is starting to get some of their injured players back and perhaps, the front office and ownership feel getting the team somewhat stable during the back half of the season and heading into the offseason is more important than a few day three draft picks.