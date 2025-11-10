Charger Report

Chargers trade gamble pays off on Sunday night destruction of Steelers

The Chargers down several defensive backs relied on their rookies.

Thomas Martinez

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) tackles Los Angeles Chargers safety RJ Mickens (27) after an interception during the second quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers thoroughly handled the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The Chargers defense gave veteran quarterback a rude reception for his first visit to Sofi Stadium in Inglewood and in his first head-to-head matchup against Justin Herbert.

The Chargers' defense held the Steelers to 10 points, with seven of them coming on a garbage-time touchdown on Pittsburgh's final possession.

Chargers young defensive playmakers

The Chargers entire defense hassled the Steelers all night. One of the biggest factors may have been the trust the Chargers coaching staff had in Rookie 6th round safety RJ Mickens.

Los Angeles traded away veteran safety Alohi Gilman in early October in a deal to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for edge rusher Odafe Oweh. The Chargers defense relies on their safeties and specifically their depth to allow all-pro Derwin James move around the formation. The Chargers were without veteran safety Tony Jefferson and Mickens has seen his role grow following the Gilman trade.

RJ Mickens ended the night with four tackles and a massive interception off of Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter that set up a Chargers touchdown before the half.

RJ Mickens was not the only Chargers rookie defensive back to step up this game with Tony Jefferson out. Rookie undrafted free agent Nikko Reed had a massive pass breakup deep down the field.

The Chargers gamble to trade away one of their veteran safeties and defensive backs appears to paying dividends with the play from Mickens and Reed as well as Odafe Oweh's pass rush.

THOMAS MARTINEZ

Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.

