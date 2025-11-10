Chargers trade gamble pays off on Sunday night destruction of Steelers
The Los Angeles Chargers thoroughly handled the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The Chargers defense gave veteran quarterback a rude reception for his first visit to Sofi Stadium in Inglewood and in his first head-to-head matchup against Justin Herbert.
The Chargers' defense held the Steelers to 10 points, with seven of them coming on a garbage-time touchdown on Pittsburgh's final possession.
Chargers young defensive playmakers
The Chargers entire defense hassled the Steelers all night. One of the biggest factors may have been the trust the Chargers coaching staff had in Rookie 6th round safety RJ Mickens.
Los Angeles traded away veteran safety Alohi Gilman in early October in a deal to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for edge rusher Odafe Oweh. The Chargers defense relies on their safeties and specifically their depth to allow all-pro Derwin James move around the formation. The Chargers were without veteran safety Tony Jefferson and Mickens has seen his role grow following the Gilman trade.
RJ Mickens ended the night with four tackles and a massive interception off of Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter that set up a Chargers touchdown before the half.
RJ Mickens was not the only Chargers rookie defensive back to step up this game with Tony Jefferson out. Rookie undrafted free agent Nikko Reed had a massive pass breakup deep down the field.
The Chargers gamble to trade away one of their veteran safeties and defensive backs appears to paying dividends with the play from Mickens and Reed as well as Odafe Oweh's pass rush.
