Justin Herbert Injury: How Does Chargers QB’s Setback Impact NFL Trade Deadline?

The Los Angeles Chargers have fallen to 0-8, already finding themselves in what we all thought was the worst possible situation for the franchise after their semi-successful 2024 and 2025 seasons. Unfortunately, in classic Chargers fashion, it got worse.

Justin Herbert suffered a finger injury, playing through the injury for a few plays, eventually moving to the blue medical tent once the offense was off the field. Once it was time for the offense to go back on the field, Herbert stayed back and found himself on the bench watching backup QB DJ Uiagalelei finish out the blowout loss at the hands of the Houston Texans.

While information has yet to be finalized on the exact injury Herbert has suffered, it seems that the consensus is a broken middle finger on his non-throwing hand. Herbert has played through broken fingers before, but it seems that the team may need time to consider if he should continue to play and risk more injury.

Now, with this hesitancy, this could very well change the Bolts' outlook on the NFL trade deadline, which is right around the corner, being marked as Nov. 10, 2026.

Does Justin Herbert's Injury Finally Allow the Chargers to Trade Away Players?

With the Bolts being 0-8, NFL teams were rightfully calling Los Angeles to ask about some of the team's players in hopes of hoping their own roster. The Chargers should be answering those calls and looking to build for their future, not for the 0-8 2026 Chargers.

Unfortunately, Joe Hortiz has seemingly been unwilling to move away from players, with reporters saying the Chargers "still have belief" prior to this Texans loss. Now, with another loss and their star QB injured, can they finally turn the other way and sell off assets?

Of course, only time will tell, but it was only logical when the team was 0-5; it is even more logical with the team being 0-8 and with an injured QB. To go full fire-sale mode, some names to look out for on the trade market:

Khalil Mack: The most spoken-about trade asset. He has mentioned he does not want to be traded, but it is worth mentioning that the veteran EDGE has plenty of value to other teams...if Mack were to change his mind.

Donte Jackson: Another veteran who could have some value for a team in need of a starting-caliber DB. Even with the Chargers having injuries piling up at the position, it could be smart to let young practice squad players play rather than letting Jackson play for no team-related upside.

Dalvin Tomlinson: One of the team's better run defenders could find his way on the market, as he is playing well, is healthy and is 32 years old. The Chargers have other options in Jamaree Caldwell and Nick Barrett who could take some snaps as the position.

Daiyan Henley: A young LB who had a 2024 season filled with promise. He had an interception against the Houston Texans, but he is obviously in need of a fresh start. He could possibly be valued highly around the league considering his age and history of strong play.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter