3 Chargers who should be traded at NFL's deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers project as buyers at the NFL trade deadline, if anything.
Those Chargers need help along the offensive line after losing Joe Alt to injury for the season the latest of many setbacks. Running back behind Justin Herbert is an outright disaster, too.
But what about selling off players in the process?
The Chargers have a few excess pieces they could float in trade talks to needy teams worth examining.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh needs help, who is available?
WR Quentin Johnston
So the Johnston breakout was a little fool’s gold. He had a huge four-game start to the season, then has been back to erratic, if not outright invisible, play. He’s very close to falling to fourth on the team in receiving already. But he’s a former first-rounder and just 24, giving him some trade value. The Chargers already have Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden as big threats in the passing game. If the Chargers can find a team in need and get important depth back at other spots, they might want to consider this.
RELATED: Chargers' Black Monday continues with ominous injury update on rookie RB Omarion Hampton
EDGE Bud Dupree
It’s safe to say this is probably Dupree’s last season with the Chargers. He’s got 10 tackles and no sacks in nine games and didn’t make a lot of noise with Khalil Mack out earlier this year, which spurred the Odafe Oweh trade. Tuli Tuipulotu hasn’t exactly broken out yet, but he’s a nice future one-two with Oweh. The NFL is thirsty for pass-rushing help, so perhaps they can throw Dupree in a deal for an offensive lineman.
TE Will Dissly
Dissly was mostly a flop in his first season with the Chargers last year. They added Tyler Conklin, who has been an even bigger bust this year. With Gadsden breaking out in a major way, perhaps they can loop Dissly into a deal and keep Conklin as depth.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Can the Chargers and Commanders strike emergency NFL trade deadline deal?
Chargers confirm Joe Alt injury's worst-case scenario
Chargers desperately need to make deadline trade to protect MVP-level QB Justin Herbert
Chargers need to trade more if every deal will be like Odafe Oweh ripoff of Ravens
Chargers cap space, list of draft picks at NFL trade deadline