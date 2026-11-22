Tune into our fantasy football live stream with Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli below to get analysis and feedback on this week’s matchups, including breaking news and feedback on any injuries that may impact your Sunday strategy.

Note: All rankings below are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks

Quarterback rankings for Week 11

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Josh Allen BUF vs. MIA 2 Joe Burrow CIN at WAS 3 Dak Prescott DAL vs. TEN 4 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. ARI 5 Caleb Williams CHI vs. NO 6 Trevor Lawrence JAC at NYG 7 Jayden Daniels WAS vs. CIN 8 C.J. Stroud HOU vs. IND 9 Brock Purdy SF vs. MIN 10 Jared Goff DET vs. TB

See our full quarterback rankings 1-26 here.

Quarterback start/sit recommendations for Week 11

Fabs's start of the week: Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Fabs's sit of the week: Tyler Shough, Saints

See the rest of his quarterback start/sit recommendations here.

Running backs

Running back rankings for Week 11

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. TB 2 Christian McCaffrey SF vs. MIN 3 James Cook BUF vs. MIA 4 Emmett Johnson KC vs. ARI 5 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. BAL 6 Tony Pollard TEN at DAL 7 Jonah Coleman DEN vs. LV 8 D'Andre Swift CHI vs. NO 9 Javonte Williams DAL vs. TEN 10 Jaylen Warren PIT at PHI

See our full running back rankings 1-60 here.

Running back start/sit recommendations for Week 11

Fabs's start of the week: Tony Pollard, Titans

Fabs's sit of the week: Ashton Jeanty, Raiders

See the rest of his running back start/sit recommendations here.

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Wide receivers

Wide receiver rankings for Week 11

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Ja'Marr Chase CIN at WAS 2 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. TEN 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. TB 4 Tee Higgins CIN at WAS 5 Justin Jefferson MIN at SF 6 George Pickens DAL vs. TEN 7 Malik Nabers NYG vs. JAC 8 Nico Collins HOU vs. IND 9 Chris Olave NO at CHI 10 Parker Washington JAC at NYG

See our full wide receiver rankings 1-60 here.

Wide receiver start/sit recommendations for Week 11

Fabs's start of the week: Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers

Fabs's sit of the week: Deebo Samuel Sr., 49ers

See the rest of his wide receiver start/sit recommendations here.

Tight ends

Tight end rankings for Week 11

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brock Bowers LV at DEN 2 Isaiah Likely NYG vs. JAC 3 Trey McBride ARI at KC 4 Colston Loveland CHI vs. NO 5 George Kittle SF vs. MIN 6 Travis Kelce KC vs. ARI 7 Sam LaPorta DET vs. TB 8 Tyler Warren IND at HOU 9 Brenton Strange JAC at NYG 10 Mike Gesicki CIN at WAS

See our full tight end rankings 1-32 here.

Tight end start/sit recommendations for Week 11

Fabs's start of the week: Colston Loveland, Bears

Fabs's sit of the week: Tyler Warren, Colts

See the rest of his tight end start/sit recommendations here.

Kickers

Kicker rankings for Week 11

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. TEN 2 Will Reichard MIN at SF 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. IND 4 Chris Boswell PIT at PHI 5 Spencer Shrader IND at HOU 6 Cairo Santos CHI vs. NO 7 Cam Little JAC at NYG 8 Tyler Bass BUF vs. MIA 9 Jason Sanders NYJ at LAC 10 Evan McPherson CIN at WAS

See our full kicker rankings 1-26 here.

Kicker start/sit recommendations for Week 11

Fabs's start of the week: Will Reichard, Vikings

Fabs's sit of the week: Chase McLaughlin, Bucs

See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.

Team Def./ST

Defense/special teams rankings for Week 11

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Chiefs KC vs. ARI 2 Texans HOU vs. IND 3 Bills BUF vs. MIA 4 Steelers PIT at PHI 5 Broncos DEN vs. LV 6 Jaguars JAC at NYG 7 Vikings MIN at SF 8 Lions DET vs. TB 9 Bears CHI vs. NO 10 Bengals CIN at WAS

See our full team defense rankings 1-26 here.

Team D/ST start/sit recommendations for Week 11

Fabs's start of the week: Chiefs

Fabs's sit of the week: 49ers

See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.