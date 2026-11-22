Fantasy Football Week 11 Guide: Rankings, Start/Sit and Everything You Need To Win Your Matchup
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Week 11: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players
Note: All rankings below are for PPR leagues.
Quarterbacks
Quarterback rankings for Week 11
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. MIA
2
Joe Burrow
CIN
at WAS
3
Dak Prescott
DAL
vs. TEN
4
Patrick Mahomes
KC
vs. ARI
5
Caleb Williams
CHI
vs. NO
6
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
at NYG
7
Jayden Daniels
WAS
vs. CIN
8
C.J. Stroud
HOU
vs. IND
9
Brock Purdy
SF
vs. MIN
10
Jared Goff
DET
vs. TB
See our full quarterback rankings 1-26 here.
Quarterback start/sit recommendations for Week 11
Fabs's start of the week: Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Fabs's sit of the week: Tyler Shough, Saints
See the rest of his quarterback start/sit recommendations here.
Running backs
Running back rankings for Week 11
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. TB
2
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. MIN
3
James Cook
BUF
vs. MIA
4
Emmett Johnson
KC
vs. ARI
5
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
vs. BAL
6
Tony Pollard
TEN
at DAL
7
Jonah Coleman
DEN
vs. LV
8
D'Andre Swift
CHI
vs. NO
9
Javonte Williams
DAL
vs. TEN
10
Jaylen Warren
PIT
at PHI
See our full running back rankings 1-60 here.
Running back start/sit recommendations for Week 11
Fabs's start of the week: Tony Pollard, Titans
Fabs's sit of the week: Ashton Jeanty, Raiders
See the rest of his running back start/sit recommendations here.
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Wide receivers
Wide receiver rankings for Week 11
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
at WAS
2
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
vs. TEN
3
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
vs. TB
4
Tee Higgins
CIN
at WAS
5
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at SF
6
George Pickens
DAL
vs. TEN
7
Malik Nabers
NYG
vs. JAC
8
Nico Collins
HOU
vs. IND
9
Chris Olave
NO
at CHI
10
Parker Washington
JAC
at NYG
See our full wide receiver rankings 1-60 here.
Wide receiver start/sit recommendations for Week 11
Fabs's start of the week: Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers
Fabs's sit of the week: Deebo Samuel Sr., 49ers
See the rest of his wide receiver start/sit recommendations here.
Tight ends
Tight end rankings for Week 11
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brock Bowers
LV
at DEN
2
Isaiah Likely
NYG
vs. JAC
3
Trey McBride
ARI
at KC
4
Colston Loveland
CHI
vs. NO
5
George Kittle
SF
vs. MIN
6
Travis Kelce
KC
vs. ARI
7
Sam LaPorta
DET
vs. TB
8
Tyler Warren
IND
at HOU
9
Brenton Strange
JAC
at NYG
10
Mike Gesicki
CIN
at WAS
See our full tight end rankings 1-32 here.
Tight end start/sit recommendations for Week 11
Fabs's start of the week: Colston Loveland, Bears
Fabs's sit of the week: Tyler Warren, Colts
See the rest of his tight end start/sit recommendations here.
Kickers
Kicker rankings for Week 11
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. TEN
2
Will Reichard
MIN
at SF
3
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
vs. IND
4
Chris Boswell
PIT
at PHI
5
Spencer Shrader
IND
at HOU
6
Cairo Santos
CHI
vs. NO
7
Cam Little
JAC
at NYG
8
Tyler Bass
BUF
vs. MIA
9
Jason Sanders
NYJ
at LAC
10
Evan McPherson
CIN
at WAS
See our full kicker rankings 1-26 here.
Kicker start/sit recommendations for Week 11
Fabs's start of the week: Will Reichard, Vikings
Fabs's sit of the week: Chase McLaughlin, Bucs
See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.
Team Def./ST
Defense/special teams rankings for Week 11
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Chiefs
KC
vs. ARI
2
Texans
HOU
vs. IND
3
Bills
BUF
vs. MIA
4
Steelers
PIT
at PHI
5
Broncos
DEN
vs. LV
6
Jaguars
JAC
at NYG
7
Vikings
MIN
at SF
8
Lions
DET
vs. TB
9
Bears
CHI
vs. NO
10
Bengals
CIN
at WAS
See our full team defense rankings 1-26 here.
Team D/ST start/sit recommendations for Week 11
Fabs's start of the week: Chiefs
Fabs's sit of the week: 49ers
See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.